Coach Profile: Jeff Sabatino, JFK

Dick Gallagher presents a high school football coach profile on Jeff Sabatino from John F. Kennedy High School:
Name: Jeff Sabatino
High School: John F. Kennedy
College: Daemen
Family: Kristi (wife), Sage (daughter), Aiden (son)
Likes: Heavy metal music
Pet Peeves: Social media
Hobbies: Running
Years Coaching: 19
Record: 9-9 as Head Coach
Favorite Movie: Cool Hand Luke
Favorite TV Shows: King of Queens
Favorite Foods: Tacos, CharBQ Chicken Fingers
Football Career Highlights: Fumbled first snap at QB on T.V in High School
Favorite NFL Player: Ronnie Lott, Aaron Rodgers
Favorite College Coach: D.J. Durkin, Maryland
How do you prepare for a game?
Morning run to review the game in my head.
Why did you enter the coaching field?
As an educator, it is a great way to connect with and influence the students
What brings you the most satisfaction in coaching?
Athleted finding success through hard work
What is your biggest thrill coaching?
Game day locker room
What games do you remember the most?
2012 at Cleveland Hill
What do you expect from a player?
Commitment to our program’s philosophy
How much longer do you plan to coach?
As long as I feel I am giving everything I can to my program.
What was the best team you have coached?
2005.
Who is your mentor?
Tony Percival, Glen Graham, Dennis Mason, My Dad
