Coach Highlights - Week 9

Dick Gallagher presents his high school football coaching highlights after week 9:
New Head Coaches Record After Week 9
Adam Krenning, Albion 6-2
Rich Lowe, Sweet Home 5-4
Mike Torrillo, Williamsville East 4-4
Rob Pitzonska, Iroquois 6-3
Greg Sherlock, Fredonia/Westfield/Brocton 4-4
Paul Burgio, Clarence 5-4
Rich Morton, Chautauqua Lake 4-4
Don Baker, Barker/Roy-Hart 1-7
Dan Troy, North Tonawanda 3-5
John Swinuich, East Aurora/Holland 0-8
Matt Bradshaw, Lew-Port 1-7
Coaches of the Week: Week 9
Class AA
Eric Rupp, Lancaster
Mike Mammoliti, Williamsville North
Class A North
Kraig Kurzanski, Williamsville South
Class A South
Tim Delaney, South Park
Mike Vastola, West Seneca West
Class B-1
Mike Fatta, Cheektowaa
Jeff Buccieri, Maryvale
Class B-2
Phil Vecchio, Olean
Class B-3
Adam Tardif, Lackawanna
Class C North
Glen Graham, Cleveland Hill
Class C South
Jehuu Caulcrick, Southwestern
Class D
Curt Fischer, Maple Grove
Chad Bartoszek, Franklinville/Ellicottville
Msgr. Martin Association
Jerry Smith, St. Francis
Coach of the Year Candidates
Eric Rupp
Rich Robbins
Tim Delaney
Mike Vastola
Mike Fatta
Chad Bartoszek
Adam Tardif
Sean Helmer
Jeff Buccieri
Glen Graham
Curt Fischer
Jehuu Caulcrick
Buffalo Bills Coach of the Week
Week 1: Brian Hillery, McKinley
Week 2: Chuck Nagel, Newfane
Week 3: Chad Bartoszek, Franklinville/Ellicottville
Week 4: Bill Atlas, Wilson
Week 5: Dean Santorio, Grand Island
Week 6: Tim Delaney, South Park
Week 7: Mike Fatta, Cheektowaga
Week 8: Jim Maurino, West Seneca East
© 2017 WGRZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs