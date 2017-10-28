WGRZ
Coach Highlights - Week 9

Dick Gallagher , WGRZ 11:43 AM. EDT October 28, 2017

Dick Gallagher presents his high school football coaching highlights after week 9: 

 

 

New Head Coaches Record After Week 9

Adam Krenning, Albion 6-2

Rich Lowe, Sweet Home 5-4

Mike Torrillo, Williamsville East 4-4

Rob Pitzonska, Iroquois 6-3

Greg Sherlock, Fredonia/Westfield/Brocton 4-4

Paul Burgio, Clarence 5-4

Rich Morton, Chautauqua Lake 4-4

Don Baker, Barker/Roy-Hart 1-7

Dan Troy, North Tonawanda 3-5

John Swinuich, East Aurora/Holland 0-8

Matt Bradshaw, Lew-Port 1-7

 

Coaches of the Week: Week 9

Class AA

Eric Rupp, Lancaster
Mike Mammoliti, Williamsville North

Class A North

Kraig Kurzanski, Williamsville South

Class A South

Tim Delaney, South Park
Mike Vastola, West Seneca West

Class B-1

Mike Fatta, Cheektowaa
Jeff Buccieri, Maryvale

Class B-2

Phil Vecchio, Olean

Class B-3

Adam Tardif, Lackawanna

Class C North

Glen Graham, Cleveland Hill

Class C South

Jehuu Caulcrick, Southwestern

Class D

Curt Fischer, Maple Grove
Chad Bartoszek, Franklinville/Ellicottville

Msgr. Martin Association

Jerry Smith, St. Francis

Coach of the Year Candidates

Eric Rupp

Rich Robbins

Tim Delaney

Mike Vastola

Mike Fatta

Chad Bartoszek

Adam Tardif

Sean Helmer

Jeff Buccieri

Glen Graham

Curt Fischer

Jehuu Caulcrick

Buffalo Bills Coach of the Week

Week 1: Brian Hillery, McKinley

Week 2: Chuck Nagel, Newfane

Week 3: Chad Bartoszek, Franklinville/Ellicottville

Week 4: Bill Atlas, Wilson

Week 5: Dean Santorio, Grand Island

Week 6: Tim Delaney, South Park

Week 7: Mike Fatta, Cheektowaga

 

Week 8: Jim Maurino, West Seneca East

Back to Week 9

