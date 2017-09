Coach Highlights: Week 4

HSS_2015_equip (Photo: Dick Gallagher)

The following are the high school football coaching highlights after week 4 of the regular season:

New Head Coaches Record After Week 4

Rich Lowe, Sweet Home 3-1

Rob Pitzonka, Iroquois 3-1

Adam Krenning, Albion 4-0

John Swinuich, East Aurora/Holland 1-3

Paul Burgio, Clarence 2-2

Rich Morton, Chautauqua Lake 2-2

Greg Sherlock, Fredonia/Westfield/Brocton 1-3

Matt Bradshaw, Lew-Port 0-4

Don Baker, Roy-Hart/Baker 1-3

Joe Licata, Timon/St. Jude 0-4

Mike Torrillo, Williamsville East 2-2

Dan Troy, North Tonawanda 1-3

Coaches of the Week: Week 4

Class AA

Mike Mammoliti, Williamsville North

Class A North

Mike Torrillo, Williamsville East

Class A South

Tim Delaney, South park

Class B-1

Jeff Bucerri, Maryvale

Class B-2

Adam Krenning, Albion

Mike Sarratori, Dunkirk

Class B-3

Adam Tardif, Lackawanna

Class C North

Bill Atlas, Wilson

Class C South

Jeff Smith, Falconer/CV

Class D

Curt Fischer, Maple Grove

MSGR Martin Association

Rich Robbins, Canisius

