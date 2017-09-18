Coach Highlights: Week 3

Dick Gallagher provides the high school football coach highlights for week 3:
Coaches of the Week
Class AA
Eric Rupp – Lancaster
Tom Langworthy – Jamestown
Class A North
Mike Torrillo – Williamsville East
Class A South
Jim Maurino – West Seneca East
Class B-1
Jeff Bucerri – Maryvale
Class B-2
Mike Saratorri – Dunkirk
Class B-3
Chuck Nagel – Newfane
Class C North
Andrew Clouse – Akron
Class C South
Jehun Caulcrick – Sourthwestern
Class D
Chad Bartoszek – Franklinville/Ellicotville
MSGR Martin Assoc
Jerry Smith – St. Francis
Coach of the Year Candidates
Eric Rupp – Lancaster
Al Cavagnaro - Starpoint
Rich Lowe – Sweet Home
Mike Vastola – West Seneca West
Time Delany – South park
Jeff Buccleri – Maryvale
Mike Fatta – Cheektowaga
Jehuu Caulcrick –Southwestern
Rich Robbins – Canisius
Chad Bartoszek – Franklinville/Ellicotville
Glen Graham – Cleveland Hill
Dean Santorio – Grand Island
Rob Currin – Alden
Adam Tardif - Lackawanna
New Head Coaches Record (week 3)
Rich Lowe – Sweet Home: 3-0
Rob Pitzonka – Iroquois: 2-1
Adam Kressing – Albion: 3-0
John Swinulch – East Auroira/Timon/St. Jude: 1-2
Paul Burgio – Clarence: 1-2
Rich Morton – Chautauqua Lake: 2-1
Greg Sherlock – Fredonia/Westfield/Brocton: 1-2
Matt Bradshaw – LewPort: 0-3
Don Baker – Royhard/Barker: 1-2
Joe Licata – Timon/St Jude: 0-3
Mike Torrillo – Williamsville East: 1-2
Dan Troy – North Tonawanda: 0-3
