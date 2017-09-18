WGRZ
Coach Highlights: Week 3

Dick Gallagher , WGRZ 10:48 AM. EDT September 18, 2017

Dick Gallagher provides the high school football coach highlights for week 3: 

 

 

Coaches of the Week

Class AA

Eric Rupp – Lancaster
Tom Langworthy – Jamestown

Class A North

Mike Torrillo – Williamsville East

Class A South

Jim Maurino – West Seneca East

Class B-1

Jeff Bucerri – Maryvale

Class B-2

Mike Saratorri – Dunkirk

Class B-3

Chuck Nagel – Newfane

Class C North

Andrew Clouse – Akron

Class C South

Jehun Caulcrick – Sourthwestern

Class D

Chad Bartoszek – Franklinville/Ellicotville

MSGR Martin Assoc

Jerry Smith – St. Francis

 

Coach of the Year Candidates

Eric Rupp – Lancaster

Al Cavagnaro  - Starpoint

Rich Lowe – Sweet Home

Mike Vastola – West Seneca West

Time Delany – South park

Jeff Buccleri – Maryvale

Mike Fatta – Cheektowaga

Jehuu Caulcrick –Southwestern

Rich Robbins – Canisius

Chad Bartoszek – Franklinville/Ellicotville

Glen Graham – Cleveland Hill

Dean Santorio – Grand Island

Rob Currin – Alden

Adam Tardif - Lackawanna

 

New Head Coaches Record (week 3)

Rich Lowe – Sweet Home: 3-0

Rob Pitzonka – Iroquois: 2-1

Adam Kressing – Albion: 3-0

John Swinulch – East Auroira/Timon/St. Jude: 1-2

Paul Burgio – Clarence: 1-2

Rich Morton – Chautauqua Lake: 2-1

Greg Sherlock – Fredonia/Westfield/Brocton: 1-2

Matt Bradshaw – LewPort: 0-3

Don Baker – Royhard/Barker: 1-2

Joe Licata – Timon/St Jude: 0-3

Mike Torrillo – Williamsville East: 1-2

Dan Troy – North Tonawanda: 0-3

Back to Week 3

