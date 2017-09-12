Character Awards- Week 2
Glen Drew- Alden
Ben Restivo- Albion
Byrce Rowe- Chautauqua Lake
John Sweat- Cheektowaga
Tywon Wright- Dunkirk
Eric Nealey- Kenmore West
Brendan Luthart- Medina
Brandon Scott- Nichols
Mason Pagett- Randolph/Frewsburg
Malik Smith- Roy-Hart
Brad Yochum- SIlver Creek/Forestville
Fazain Munir- Southwestern
Seth Dash- Springville
Thomas Moss- St. Mary's
Kyle Schreader- Starpoint
Rob Giancarlo- Sweet Home
Zach Bradell- Tonawanda
© 2017 WGRZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs