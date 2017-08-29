Assistant Coach Profile: Mark Blecha, Franklinville/Ellicottville

Mark Blecha, Franklinville/Ellicottville

Dick Gallagher presents a high school football assistant coach profile on Mark Blecha from Franklinville/Ellicottville:

Why did you enter the coaching profession?

I never wanted to grow up and wanted to keep playing. Coaching is the next best thing.

What is your philosophy in coaching?

I would rather lose with kids who do things the right way than win with kids that don’t represent good morals and sportsmanship.

What brings you the most satisfaction in coaching?

Watching players improve through hard work times when it finally clicks for someone who is struggling.

What were your most memorable moments in coaching high school football?

Winning back to back sectionals in ’94 – ’95 as defensive coordinator at Olean High.

What is your role as an Assistant Coach?

Special Teams Coordinator, RB and LB Coach

What was your most proud or memorable moments in playing football?

Just playing TB at Canisius College 86-89

What were the best teams you have coached?

94-95 Olean High teams

Who was your mentor?

Mike Kane

How many years have you coached football?

27

