5 THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW AFTER WEEK 2

1. Southwestern and Cleveland Hill could very well play again at New Era Field this November for a Sectional Championship

2. Canisius and St. Joseph will play Friday Sept. 22nd at New Era Field in one of the best rivalries in the State. Both teams are excellent and will play smash mouth football and leave everything on the field. Last years game had double digit penalties by both teams and hopefully this year will reverse that behavior

3. Lancaster is loaded with talent and have a great deal of experience with 26 seniors among its roster of 51. They host Orchard Park this Friday. Legends could very well be undefeated after 10 games for the second consecutive year.

4. Class B will be very competitive this year. After 2 weeks 7 teams are undefeated and Cheektowaga lost to Sweet home a Class A Team.

5. Player of the Year Contenders include:

Brock Blecha- Franklinville/Ellicottville

Jalin Cooper- Medina

Kayler Fields- McKinley

Josh Foster- Williamsville South

Max Giordano- Lancaster

Kenyatta Huston- Canisius

Jayce Johnson- Canisius

Casey Kelley- St. Joes

Ryan Mansell- Lancaster

Matt Myers- West Seneca West

Anthony Robinson- Starpoint

Cam Slonko- Grand Island

Cole Snyder- Southwestern

Dylon Vincent- Olean

Dylan McDuffie- Sweet Home

