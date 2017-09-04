2017 Top High School Football Performances Week 1

Congratulations to the following high school football players for having the top performances after week 1 of the regular season:
Most Yards Rushing: 313, Kaiyer Fields, McKinley
Most TDs: 5, Dylan McDuffie, Sweet Home
Most TDs Passing: 5, Izaiah Rhim, Medina
5, Bryan Zybulski, Alden
Most YDs Passing: 339, Josh Foster, Williamsville South
Most Receptions: 10 Robbie McQueen, Akron
Most Yards Receiving: 244, Robbie McQueen, Akron
Most TDs Receiving: 2 from several players
Longest Kickoff for a TD: 85 yards, John McCabe, Hamburg
Longest Field Goal: 28 yards, Alex Card, Southwestern
Most Field Goals: 1 – several players
Most Sacks: 5, Jaekwon Ingram, Lackawanna
Most Tackles: 21, Jacob Sarow, Akron
Most PTs Scored (Individual): 30, Dylan McDuffie, Sweet Home
Most PTs Scored (Team): 54, West Seneca West
