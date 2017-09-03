2017 High School Football Scores Week 1

The following are the high school football scores after week 1 of the regular season:
|Jamestown
|22
|Frontier
|20
|Lancaster
|49
|Bennett
|16
|Williamsville North
|28
|Hutch-Tech
|0
|42
|Kenmore East
|7
|Starpoint
|35
|Williamsville East
|0
|Sweet Home
|53
|North Tonawanda
|37
|Iroquois
|33
|West Seneca East
|26
|South Park
|30
|Hamburg
|7
|West Seneca West
|54
|Amherst
|6
|Dunkirk
|21
|Depew 19
|6
|Alden
|46
|Tonawanda
|20
|Catt/LV
|24
|Bishop Kearney
|20
|Frank/Ellicottville
|47
|Randolph/Frewsburg
|20
|Salamanca
|38
|Portville
|10
|Lake Shore
|28
|Eden/North Colllins
|6
|Medina
|52
|Burgard/MST
|30
|Williamsville South
|40
|Clarence
|21
|Fredonia/WB
|41
|East Aurora/Holland
|7
|Maple Grove
|40
|Gowanda/Pine Valley
|0
|McKinley
|25
|Orchard Park
|7
|Wilson
|29
|Silver Creek/Forestville
|7
|Canisius
|42
|Pittsford
|27
|Albion
|40
|Springville
|34
|St. Mary's
|33
|Timon/St. Jude
|0
|Cheektowaga
|42
|Lew-Port
|0
|Lackawanna
|22
|Newfane
|6
|St. Joseph's
|38
|Ryan (PA)
|14
|CSP
|45
|Falconer/CV
|20
|Pioneer
|21
|JFK
|6
|Cardinal O'Hara
|8
|Mt. St. Joseph
|40
|Maryvale
|30
|Cleveland Hill
|24
|Allegany-Limestone
|6
|Olean
|21
|McDowell
|23
|St. Francis
|21
|Kenmore West
|23
|Niagara Falls
|14
|Niagara Wheatfield
|43
|Lockport
|22
