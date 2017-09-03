2017 High School Football Scores Week 1

high school sports (Photo: Dick Gallagher)

The following are the high school football scores after week 1 of the regular season:

Jamestown 22 Frontier 20 Lancaster 49 Bennett 16 Williamsville North 28 Hutch-Tech 0 Gr+A4:D36and Island 42 Kenmore East 7 Starpoint 35 Williamsville East 0 Sweet Home 53 North Tonawanda 37 Iroquois 33 West Seneca East 26 South Park 30 Hamburg 7 West Seneca West 54 Amherst 6 Dunkirk 21 Depew 19 6 Alden 46 Tonawanda 20 Catt/LV 24 Bishop Kearney 20 Frank/Ellicottville 47 Randolph/Frewsburg 20 Salamanca 38 Portville 10 Lake Shore 28 Eden/North Colllins 6 Medina 52 Burgard/MST 30 Williamsville South 40 Clarence 21 Fredonia/WB 41 East Aurora/Holland 7 Maple Grove 40 Gowanda/Pine Valley 0 McKinley 25 Orchard Park 7 Wilson 29 Silver Creek/Forestville 7 Canisius 42 Pittsford 27 Albion 40 Springville 34 St. Mary's 33 Timon/St. Jude 0 Cheektowaga 42 Lew-Port 0 Lackawanna 22 Newfane 6 St. Joseph's 38 Ryan (PA) 14 CSP 45 Falconer/CV 20 Pioneer 21 JFK 6 Cardinal O'Hara 8 Mt. St. Joseph 40 Maryvale 30 Cleveland Hill 24 Allegany-Limestone 6 Olean 21 McDowell 23 St. Francis 21 Kenmore West 23 Niagara Falls 14 Niagara Wheatfield 43 Lockport 22

