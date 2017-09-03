WGRZ
2017 High School Football Scores Week 1

Dick Gallagher , WGRZ 10:50 AM. EDT September 03, 2017

The following are the high school football scores after week 1 of the regular season: 

 

Jamestown 22 Frontier 20
Lancaster 49 Bennett 16
Williamsville North 28 Hutch-Tech 0
Gr+A4:D36and Island 42 Kenmore East 7
Starpoint 35 Williamsville East 0
Sweet Home 53 North Tonawanda 37
Iroquois  33 West Seneca East 26
South Park 30 Hamburg  7
West Seneca West 54 Amherst 6
Dunkirk 21 Depew 19 6
Alden  46 Tonawanda 20
Catt/LV 24 Bishop Kearney 20
Frank/Ellicottville 47 Randolph/Frewsburg 20
Salamanca 38 Portville 10
Lake Shore 28 Eden/North Colllins 6
Medina  52 Burgard/MST  30
Williamsville South 40 Clarence  21
Fredonia/WB 41 East Aurora/Holland 7
Maple Grove 40 Gowanda/Pine Valley 0
McKinley 25 Orchard Park 7
Wilson 29 Silver Creek/Forestville 7
Canisius 42 Pittsford 27
Albion 40 Springville 34
St. Mary's  33 Timon/St. Jude  0
Cheektowaga 42 Lew-Port 0
Lackawanna 22 Newfane 6
St. Joseph's 38 Ryan (PA) 14
CSP 45 Falconer/CV 20
Pioneer 21 JFK 6
Cardinal O'Hara 8 Mt. St. Joseph 40
Maryvale 30 Cleveland Hill 24
Allegany-Limestone 6 Olean 21
McDowell 23 St. Francis 21
Kenmore West 23 Niagara Falls 14
Niagara Wheatfield 43 Lockport 22

 

