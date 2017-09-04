2017 Connolly Cup and Trench Trophy Nominees Week 1

HSS_2015_equip2 (Photo: Dick Gallagher)

Congratulations to the following high school football players for being selected as Connolly Cup and Trench Trophy Nominees after week 1 of the regular season:

Connolly Cup Nominees:

Keshone Beal, Cheektowaga

Ray Blackwell, Maryvale

Brock Blecha, Franklinville/Ellicottville

Retsen Daley, St. Francis

Josh Foster, Williamsville South

Andrew Hersey, Lancaster

Khalil Horton, Lackawanna

Matt Myers, West Seneca West

Robbie Pequeen, Akron

Anthony Robinson, Starpoint

Joseph Stewart, Kenmore West

Christian Snell, Alden

Aaron Wahler, Cleveland Hill

Trench Trophy Nominees:

James Gregoretti, Kenmore West

Nick Krause, Iroquois

Justin Stikney, Niagara-Wheatfield

Kyle Schroeder, Starpoint

Dan Thomeer, Williamsville South



Walt Woodarek, Franklinville/Ellicottville

