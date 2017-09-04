2017 Connolly Cup and Trench Trophy Nominees Week 1

Congratulations to the following high school football players for being selected as Connolly Cup and Trench Trophy Nominees after week 1 of the regular season:
Connolly Cup Nominees:
Keshone Beal, Cheektowaga
Ray Blackwell, Maryvale
Brock Blecha, Franklinville/Ellicottville
Retsen Daley, St. Francis
Josh Foster, Williamsville South
Andrew Hersey, Lancaster
Khalil Horton, Lackawanna
Matt Myers, West Seneca West
Robbie Pequeen, Akron
Anthony Robinson, Starpoint
Joseph Stewart, Kenmore West
Christian Snell, Alden
Aaron Wahler, Cleveland Hill
Trench Trophy Nominees:
James Gregoretti, Kenmore West
Nick Krause, Iroquois
Justin Stikney, Niagara-Wheatfield
Kyle Schroeder, Starpoint
Dan Thomeer, Williamsville South
Walt Woodarek, Franklinville/Ellicottville
© 2017 WGRZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs