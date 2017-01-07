2016 High School Football All-State Players From Western New York

high school sports (Photo: Dick Gallagher)

55 Western New York football players were selected to All-State teams for Classes B, C, and D. Classes AA and A will be published on January 11th.

WNY had 22 players named to first teams including Brad Benson, who was named player of the year for Class D.

The following is a list of players selected:

Class B

First Team:

QB – Eric Bartnik, Cheektowaga

RB - Alton Ingran, Dunkirk

RB – Todd Thompson, Pioneer

WR – Stephan Parker, Cheektowaga

OL – Chauval Black, Dunkirk

AP – Garrett Boldt, Olean

DB – Ian Baker, Springville

Second Team:

LB – Paul Brooks, Lackawanna

LB – Dawson Joy, Medina

DB – Juan Damas, Dunkirk

DB – Christian Snell, Alden

Third Team:

RB – Tommy Mattison, Albion

AP – Jalin Cooper, Medina

LB – Marquez Lofton, Lackawanna

Fourth Team:

DL – Tyler Howard, Medina

LB – Elwin Gomez, Dunkirk

LB – Joe Montgomery, East Aurora/Holland

Fifth Team:

QB – Jon Wolf, Depew

LB – Ka’Sean Anthony, Cheektowaga

Honorable Mention:

LB – Alex Handley, Alden

LB – Mike Handley, Alden

LB – Nick Montgomery

Class C

First Team:

RB – Kameron Alexander, Gowanda

WR – Alex Card, Southwestern

OL – Austin Ladd, Skron

OL – Nathan Pawloski, Cleveland Hill

LB – Matt Eldridge, Cleveland Hill

LB – Gilberto Ortiz, Gowanda/Pine Valley

LB – Wyatt Perry, Southwestern

Second Team:

QB – Cole Snyder, Southwestern

LB – Ryan Majerowski, Cleveland Hill

LB – Jake Sarow, Akron

DB – Tyler Phillips, Cleveland Hill

Third Team:

QB – Justin Daul, Wilson

RB – Aaron Wahler, Cleveland Hill

Honorable Mention:

QB – James Bailey, JFK

Line – Jeff Rashko, JFK

LB – Ammari Wooten, Cleveland Hill

DB – Brian Burns, Southwestern

DB – Fazion Munir, Southwestern

Class D:

Player of the Year: Brad Benson, Maple Grove

First Team:

OL – Cole Gregory, Frewsburg

PK – Bill Seiders, Silver Creek/Forestville

DL – Zak Trim, Maple Grove

LB – Nick Fabrizio, Maple Grove

LB – Trevor Micek, Maple Grove

DB – Brock Blecha, Franklinville/Ellicottville

DB – Dooley Brennan, Franklinville/Ellicottville

Second Team:

OL – Preston Hutchinson, Franklinville/Ellicottville

LB – Brandon Reagle, Maple Grove

DB – Jake Beaver, Randolph

Third Team:

WR – Kolby Dpari, Clymer/Sherman/Panama

DL – Alex Lai, Maple Grove

DB – Mitch Padilla, Maple Grove

Honorable Mention:

QB – Trent Gray, Frewsburg

