2016 High School Football All-State Players From Western New York

55 Western New York football players were selected to All-State teams for Classes B, C, and D. Classes AA and A will be published on January 11th.
WNY had 22 players named to first teams including Brad Benson, who was named player of the year for Class D.
The following is a list of players selected:
Class B
First Team:
QB – Eric Bartnik, Cheektowaga
RB - Alton Ingran, Dunkirk
RB – Todd Thompson, Pioneer
WR – Stephan Parker, Cheektowaga
OL – Chauval Black, Dunkirk
AP – Garrett Boldt, Olean
DB – Ian Baker, Springville
Second Team:
LB – Paul Brooks, Lackawanna
LB – Dawson Joy, Medina
DB – Juan Damas, Dunkirk
DB – Christian Snell, Alden
Third Team:
RB – Tommy Mattison, Albion
AP – Jalin Cooper, Medina
LB – Marquez Lofton, Lackawanna
Fourth Team:
DL – Tyler Howard, Medina
LB – Elwin Gomez, Dunkirk
LB – Joe Montgomery, East Aurora/Holland
Fifth Team:
QB – Jon Wolf, Depew
LB – Ka’Sean Anthony, Cheektowaga
Honorable Mention:
LB – Alex Handley, Alden
LB – Mike Handley, Alden
LB – Nick Montgomery
Class C
First Team:
RB – Kameron Alexander, Gowanda
WR – Alex Card, Southwestern
OL – Austin Ladd, Skron
OL – Nathan Pawloski, Cleveland Hill
LB – Matt Eldridge, Cleveland Hill
LB – Gilberto Ortiz, Gowanda/Pine Valley
LB – Wyatt Perry, Southwestern
Second Team:
QB – Cole Snyder, Southwestern
LB – Ryan Majerowski, Cleveland Hill
LB – Jake Sarow, Akron
DB – Tyler Phillips, Cleveland Hill
Third Team:
QB – Justin Daul, Wilson
RB – Aaron Wahler, Cleveland Hill
Honorable Mention:
QB – James Bailey, JFK
Line – Jeff Rashko, JFK
LB – Ammari Wooten, Cleveland Hill
DB – Brian Burns, Southwestern
DB – Fazion Munir, Southwestern
Class D:
Player of the Year: Brad Benson, Maple Grove
First Team:
OL – Cole Gregory, Frewsburg
PK – Bill Seiders, Silver Creek/Forestville
DL – Zak Trim, Maple Grove
LB – Nick Fabrizio, Maple Grove
LB – Trevor Micek, Maple Grove
DB – Brock Blecha, Franklinville/Ellicottville
DB – Dooley Brennan, Franklinville/Ellicottville
Second Team:
OL – Preston Hutchinson, Franklinville/Ellicottville
LB – Brandon Reagle, Maple Grove
DB – Jake Beaver, Randolph
Third Team:
WR – Kolby Dpari, Clymer/Sherman/Panama
DL – Alex Lai, Maple Grove
DB – Mitch Padilla, Maple Grove
Honorable Mention:
QB – Trent Gray, Frewsburg
