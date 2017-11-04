Cleveland Hill wins the Class C crown

ORCHARD PARK, NY – Cleveland Hill walloped Southwestern 42-16 to win the Section 6 Class C title Saturday afternoon at New Era Field in Orchard Park.

The Trojans scored first, after the Eagles had a touchdown called back by penalty, when Cole Snyder hit Derek Miller for 14 yard touchdown. Cleveland Hill answered just under 3 minutes later when Aaron Whaler ran for a 22 yard touchdown. The Golden Eagles added the two point conversion and led 8 to 7 after the first quarter.

In the second quarter Cleveland Hill made a couple of huge plays to turn the game in their favor for good.

It started with a goal line stand. On 4th and goal from the 1 yard line the Eagles held and on the following play Ryan Majerowski ran for a 99 yard touchdown. Then Chris Diem picked off a Snyder pass and returned it 60 yards for the touchdown. Cleveland Hill led 20-to-10 at halftime.

The Golden Eagles broke it wide open with 16 3rd quartrer points. Wahler had a one yard touchdown run, D’Mario Grant ran for a 53 yard touchdown and in the fourth quarter Majerowski ran 76 yards for another touchdown. Majerowski carried 7 times for 207 yards.

Southwestern scored on the final play of the game. Alex Card with a 47 yard touchdown run.

Southwestern sees its season come to a close. It’s the second straight year the teams have met at New Era Field for the Section 6 title and the second straight year Cleveland Hill has won big at the stadium.

Cleveland Hill will play a team from Rochester, Section 5 in the Far West Regionals next Saturday afternoon at Brockport. Kickoff for the Class C game is scheduled for 12 noon,.

