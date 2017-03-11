Clarence Loses to Mercy 47-40

BUFFALO, NY- Clarence came out on fire, playing perhaps their best first quarter of the season, but it wasn't enough to beat Mercy from Section 5 in the Far West Regionals at the Buffalo State Sports Arena.

Clarence led 15-4 late in the first quarter but when it was over Mercy had a 47-40 win and a trip to the New York State semifinals.

Ella Rose Eckert led Clarence with 12 points. Carly Reynolds had 10.

For Mercy Traiva Breedlove led the way with 17 points. Emily McDonough and Katie Titus each chipped in with 11 points.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV