Cheektowaga wins Class B title in OT

ORCHARD PARK, NY — Cheektowaga beat Maryvale, 28-27, in overtime to win the Section VI Class B championship Saturday afternoon.

The game was tied at 21 at the end of regulation.

First, Cheektowaga's KeShone Beal scored from 3 yards out. The Warriors kicked the extra. Then, Maryvale answered with a 25 yard run from Connor Desiderio to get within one. The Flyers went for the win, trying the two point conversion, but Rashad Law was stopped at the two yard line.

Cheektowaga moves into the Far West Regionals next weekend at Brockport State.

Beal was the game’s top rusher, he gained 188 yards on 23 carries and he scored three touchdowns.

The Warriors defense did a great job on Law holding him to 32 yards on 20 carries.

Maryvale opened the scoring when Jay Henley scored from 12 yards out. The Flyers led 7-0 after the first quarter.

Cheektowaga tied it in the second quarter when Jaquan Bush scored from one yard out. It was tied at 7 at halftime.

Cheektowaga put up 14 points in the the third quarter. Beal scored on runs of four and 24 yards. Maryvale scored when Desiderio connected with Ray Blackwell for a 31-yard touchdown pass.

Maryvale scored the only touchdown of the fourth quarter. Desiderio threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Dylan Casey.

The Warriors will play a team from Section V Rochester in the Far West Regionals while the Flyers season is over.

