Canisius Beats Bishop Timon 65-61

BUFFALO, NY- Saturday night at Villa Maria College Canisius beat Bishop Timon 65-61 to move into the Manhattan Cup championship game for the 8th time in the last 9 seasons.

Timon closed to within 2 in the final 20 seconds of regulation but Ryan Bradley stole the ball and fed Joe Jasmison for the lay up to give the Crusaders the cushion they needed.

Colby Moultrie led Canisius with 16 points. Five players scored in double figures for the two time defending Manhattan Cup Champions. Justin Johnson led Timon with 22 points.

Canisius will try to win its 3 straight title Wednesday night against St. Francis at Canisius College. Tip off is scheduled for 8:15 pm.

