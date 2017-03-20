Batz Describes Unforgettable Day

BUFFALO, NY- Williamsville North senior Adam Batz had a day he'll never forget earlier this month.

On Sunday March 12 he scored what turned out to be the game winning goal for the Spartans in the New York State high school championship game.

After that game he drove to the Northtown Center in Amherst and scored a goal as his travel team, the Clarence Mustangs won the state championship.

Adam told Two On Your Side's Stu Boyar "I'll remember everyone's name, everyone that was on both the teams, just something special that I'll always carry with me."

Batz said he'll most likely play club hockey in college.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV