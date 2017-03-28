WNY Maritime-Independent

School Name: WNY Maritime
Head Coach: Jeff Helmbrecht
Assistant Coaches: Mike Nolan
2016 Varsity Record: 13-3
Starters Returning: 6 Starters returning
Key Players: Amhed Morales
Jackson Winklesas
Yamil Cruz
Xavier Herrera
Key Losses due to Graduation: Brett Owens
Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet:
Ahmed Morales is a player to watch for. A Junior RHP who has great command on the bump. Throw 81-82 with great off speed
Goals for Season:
Goals are to make it far into the Class C1 Playoffs
© 2017 WGRZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs