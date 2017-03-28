WGRZ
WNY Maritime-Independent

2:38 PM. EDT March 28, 2017

School Name:                     WNY Maritime     

 

Head Coach:                        Jeff Helmbrecht

Assistant Coaches:            Mike Nolan

 

2016 Varsity Record:       13-3

 

Starters Returning:          6 Starters returning

 

Key Players:                       Amhed Morales

Jackson Winklesas

Yamil Cruz

Xavier Herrera

 

Key Losses due to Graduation:             Brett Owens

                                               

Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet:

Ahmed Morales is a player to watch for. A Junior RHP who has great command on the bump. Throw 81-82 with great off speed

 

Goals for Season:

Goals are to make it far into the Class C1 Playoffs

