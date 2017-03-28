WNY Maritime-Independent

Baseball with bat and mitt (Photo: BananaStock, This content is subject to copyright.)

School Name: WNY Maritime

Head Coach: Jeff Helmbrecht

Assistant Coaches: Mike Nolan

2016 Varsity Record: 13-3

Starters Returning: 6 Starters returning

Key Players: Amhed Morales

Jackson Winklesas

Yamil Cruz

Xavier Herrera

Key Losses due to Graduation: Brett Owens

Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet:

Ahmed Morales is a player to watch for. A Junior RHP who has great command on the bump. Throw 81-82 with great off speed

Goals for Season:

Goals are to make it far into the Class C1 Playoffs

