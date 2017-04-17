WGRZ
Close

Shuts out Games by a Pitcher-Update 2

WGRZ 11:41 AM. EDT April 17, 2017

Shut out Games by a Pitcher 4/6 - 4/16

 

 

 

Charlie Brunning-  NO HITTER- Roy-Hart

 

Trevor Luthart- Newfane  

 

 

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories