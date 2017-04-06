WGRZ
Players with a 3 Hit Game

WGRZ 5:36 PM. EDT April 06, 2017

Players with a 3 Hit Game from 4/5/17 to the Beginning of the Season

 

 

4 Hit Game:

Mitchell Pascarella- Southwestern- Hit for the cycle

Jordan Lewis-Orchard Park

Luke Pierce- St. Joseph

Tanner Feeley- Wilson

 

 

3 Hit Game:

JaQuess Harrison- Albion

Tim Pellittieri- Alden

Cameron Fox- Barker

Brendan Hejmanowski- Depew

Sawyer Overhoff- Eden

Chad Boldt- Ellicottville

Ryan Mrocka- Fredonia

Dustin Newman- Niagara Falls

Jake Beaver- Randolph

Austin Walker- Roy Hart

Nick Kubas- Roy Hart

Alex Card- Southwestern

Cole Snyder- Southwestern

Luke Heil- Southwestern

 

 

 

 

 

 

