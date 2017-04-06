Players with a 3 Hit Game from 4/5/17 to the Beginning of the Season
4 Hit Game:
Mitchell Pascarella- Southwestern- Hit for the cycle
Jordan Lewis-Orchard Park
Luke Pierce- St. Joseph
Tanner Feeley- Wilson
3 Hit Game:
JaQuess Harrison- Albion
Tim Pellittieri- Alden
Cameron Fox- Barker
Brendan Hejmanowski- Depew
Sawyer Overhoff- Eden
Chad Boldt- Ellicottville
Ryan Mrocka- Fredonia
Dustin Newman- Niagara Falls
Jake Beaver- Randolph
Austin Walker- Roy Hart
Nick Kubas- Roy Hart
Alex Card- Southwestern
Cole Snyder- Southwestern
Luke Heil- Southwestern
© 2017 WGRZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs