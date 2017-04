(Photo: DAJ, This content is subject to copyright.)

Players of the Week- Week 1

Jake Beaver of Randolph who throws a NO HITTER against Cattaraugus-Little Valley.

Matt Grace of Niagara Falls throws a complete game with 15Ks 1 walk and 2 hits over North Tonawanda. Then goes 2 for 2 at the plate with a HR and 3 walks.

