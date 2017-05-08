Players of the Week-All Conferences 5/1-5/9

Players of the Week Per Conference 5/1-5/7
Monsignor Martin:
Kiernan Higgins- Bishop Timon
Sean Hayes- Bishop Timon
CJ Falk- St Joe's
Colin Miller- St. Joe's
ECIC I:
Jared Shalke- Clarence
Andrew Lorenz- Clarence
Jake Storey- Hamburg
Ben Damiani- Lancaster
Collin Reformat- Lancaster
Josh Surowiec- Williamsville North
Kyle Spoth- Williamsville North
ECIC II:
Kevin Liska- Sweet Home
Nate DelSignore- Williamsville South
ECIC III:
Justin Daucher- Alden
Tom Bednarski- Alden
Charlie Cook- East Aurora
Paul Tripi- Maryvale
Anthony Hernandez- Maryvale
DeAnte Mecca- Maryvale
Adam Rankie- Starpoint
ECIC IV:
Pierce Gardon- Holland
Ian Baker- Springville
Jarrett Wolf- Springville
CCAA East I:
Ryan Schlosser- Allegany-Limestone
Sean Conry- Allegany-Limestone
Zach Hemphill- Allegany-Limestone
CCAA East II:
Trent Gray- Frewsburg
Brendon Zielinski- North Collins
Trevor Mercado- North Collins
Adam Wray- Portville
Dominic Horton- Randolph
Jake Brown- Randolph
CCAA West I:
Reid Tarnonski- Fredonia
Ryan Mroczka- Fredonia
Vince Gullo- Fredonia
Niagara-Frontier:
Bryce Jellnick- Grand Island
Dom Schmidt- Kenmore West
Brian Chatt- Lockport
Dustin Newman- Niagara Falls
Matt Grace- Niagara Falls
Anthony LaBarbara- North Tonawanda
Niagara-Orleans:
Brennan Murty- Akron
Brian Fry- Medina
Chris Goyette- Medina
Brendan Hess- Roy-Hart
Tanner Feeley- Wilson
