Players of the Week-All Conferences 5/1-5/9

WGRZ 3:23 PM. EDT May 08, 2017

Players of the Week Per Conference 5/1-5/7

 

 

 

 

Monsignor Martin:

Kiernan Higgins-  Bishop Timon

Sean Hayes- Bishop Timon

CJ Falk- St Joe's

Colin Miller- St. Joe's  

 

 

ECIC I:

Jared Shalke- Clarence

Andrew Lorenz- Clarence  

Jake Storey- Hamburg

Ben Damiani- Lancaster

Collin Reformat- Lancaster

Josh Surowiec- Williamsville North

Kyle Spoth- Williamsville North  

 

ECIC II:

Kevin Liska- Sweet Home 

Nate DelSignore- Williamsville South

 

ECIC III:

Justin Daucher- Alden

Tom Bednarski- Alden

Charlie Cook- East Aurora

Paul Tripi- Maryvale

Anthony Hernandez- Maryvale

DeAnte Mecca- Maryvale

Adam Rankie- Starpoint

 

ECIC IV:

Pierce Gardon- Holland

Ian Baker- Springville

Jarrett Wolf- Springville

 

CCAA East I:

Ryan Schlosser- Allegany-Limestone

Sean Conry- Allegany-Limestone

Zach Hemphill- Allegany-Limestone

 

CCAA East II:

Trent Gray- Frewsburg

Brendon Zielinski- North Collins   

Trevor Mercado- North Collins

Adam Wray- Portville

Dominic Horton- Randolph   

Jake Brown- Randolph

 

CCAA West I:

Reid Tarnonski- Fredonia

Ryan Mroczka- Fredonia

Vince Gullo- Fredonia

 

Niagara-Frontier:

Bryce Jellnick- Grand Island

Dom Schmidt- Kenmore West

Brian Chatt- Lockport

Dustin Newman- Niagara Falls

Matt Grace- Niagara Falls

Anthony LaBarbara- North Tonawanda

 

Niagara-Orleans:

Brennan Murty- Akron

Brian Fry- Medina

Chris Goyette- Medina

Brendan Hess- Roy-Hart

Tanner Feeley- Wilson

