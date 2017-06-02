Player of the Year & 1st Team

kid pitching baseball high school game (Photo: gilltrejos, gilltrejos)

Player of the Year:

LG Castillo- Lancaster

1st Team:

Tom Bednarski- Alden- 8-0 1.174 ERA in 47 2/3 innings. Batted .403

Kiernan Higgins- Bishop Timon- 21 IP, 1.33 ERA 36Ks

Jake Storey- Hamburg- .562 Batting Average- School record

Dominic Germano- Kenmore East- .523 Batting Average with 3HRs, 0.57 ERA in 12 innings

Ben Serrano- Kenmore West- hit .500 and slugged .881 with 3 homers, 28 RBI's and 16 stolen bases

Dylan Vincent- Olean - 534 AVG , 6 2B’s, 4 3B’s. 3 HR, 7 SB’s, 26 Runs Scored

Garrett Boldt- Olean - .545 AVG , 8 2B’s, 2 3B’s, 1 HR, 16 SB’s, 32 Runs scored

Cole Hollins- Orchard Park- Lead the Section in RBIs, 2nd in HRs

Ian Baker- Springville- .524 Batting Average

Austin Meenaghan- Starpoint- .538 Batting Average

Cole O'Connor St Francis- .500 Batting Average

Will Carlone- St Joes- 1.00 ERA in 21 innings plus a .457 Batting Average

Josh Suroweic- Williamsville North- .585 Batting Average plus 1.39 ERA in 35 innings

John Bender- Wilson- 1.69 ERA in 49 Innings pitched. Perfect game. .585 Batting Average

