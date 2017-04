Baseball mitt with ball in grass (Photo: Jupiterimages, © Getty Images)

Pitchers with a Complete Game Shut Out 4/24-4/26

NO HITTER:

Robert Gruber- Frontier

Josh Miles- Olean

Shutout Game:

Bryan Bizzaro- Olean

Extra Innings Combined Shut Out:

Gavin Krawiec threw 7 Shut out Innings and Teammate Jack Haxton threw 1 more shut out inning for an 8 Inning shut out- St. Francis

