Pitchers with a Complete Game Shutout 5/8-5/10
PERFECT GAME:
John Bender- Wilson
No Hitter:
Colin Kloc- Portville
Austin Lux- Springville
Shutouts:
Randall Wasnock- Barker
David Grant- Cleveland Hill
Zach LaPlante- Kenmore West
Carols Torres- McKinley
Trevor Luthart- Medina
Luke Farinacci- St. Francis
Frank Propis- St. Mary's
Mitchell Pascarella- Southwestern
Eric Fermier- Westfield
Nick Pannes- Southwestern
© 2017 WGRZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs