Pitchers with a Complete Game Shutout 5/8-5/10

WGRZ 1:24 PM. EDT May 11, 2017

Pitchers with a Complete Game Shutout 5/8-5/10

 

 

 

PERFECT GAME:

John Bender- Wilson

 

No Hitter:

Colin Kloc- Portville

Austin Lux- Springville

 

Shutouts:

Randall Wasnock- Barker  

David Grant- Cleveland Hill

Zach LaPlante- Kenmore West

Carols Torres- McKinley

Trevor Luthart- Medina

Luke Farinacci- St. Francis

Frank Propis- St. Mary's

Mitchell Pascarella- Southwestern

Eric Fermier- Westfield

Nick Pannes- Southwestern

 

 

