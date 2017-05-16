Close Pitchers with a Complete game Shutout 5/11-5/13 WGRZ 12:48 PM. EDT May 16, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Pitchers with a Complete game Shutout 5/11-5/13 Anthony Hammer- DepewTanner Olsen- GowandaTristan Frye- PanamaJacob Brunning- Roy- HartNick Falkides- Williamsville East © 2017 WGRZ-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Spilled Mulch Dyes Scajaquada Creek Red Two Men Hospitalized After Being Hit By Car Marisol Bequeaths Estate To Albright-Knox Labatt USA To Move Headquarters To 79 Perry Vaillancourts Ask For Prayers Ahead Of Update Home Delivery Begins For Medical Marijuana Shoreline Trail Project Completed Cheektowaga Public Meeting On Sex Offender NYS Senate Bills Aimed To Curb Opioid Abuse Scajaquada Creek turns red More Stories Trump says he has 'absolute right' to release… May 16, 2017, 7:57 a.m. Developer to discuss plans for Central Terminal May 16, 2017, 10:56 a.m. School budget voting today May 16, 2017, 10:11 a.m.
