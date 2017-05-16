WGRZ
Pitchers with a Complete game Shutout 5/11-5/13

WGRZ 12:48 PM. EDT May 16, 2017

Pitchers with a Complete game Shutout 5/11-5/13

 

 

 

 

 

Anthony Hammer- Depew

Tanner Olsen- Gowanda

Tristan Frye- Panama

Jacob Brunning- Roy- Hart

Nick Falkides- Williamsville East  

