Pitchers with a Complete Game Shutout 4/20-4/23

WGRZ 3:16 PM. EDT April 24, 2017

Pitchers with a Complete Game Shutout 4/20-4/23

 

 

 

NO HITTER:

Logan Klice- Allegany-Limestone

 

Complete game Shutouts:

Jack Collins- Canisius

Vinnie Cenname- West Seneca West  

