Pitchers with a Complete Game Shutout 4/20-4/23
WGRZ
3:16 PM. EDT April 24, 2017

NO HITTER:Logan Klice- Allegany-Limestone

Complete game Shutouts:Jack Collins- CanisiusVinnie Cenname- West Seneca West
