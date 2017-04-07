Pitchers with 7 Strikeouts in a Game

Baseball mitt with ball in grass (Photo: Jupiterimages, © Getty Images)

Pitchers with 7 K's in a Game from the Beginning of the season to 4/5/17:

Strikeouts:

Matt Grace- Niagara Falls -15

John Bender- Wilson - 14

Isaiah McDuffie- Olmstead- 12

Jake Beaver - Randolph- 12

Chris Robson- Sherman- 12

Ben Schwab- Roy Hart- 10

Pat Sisler- Niagara Falls- 10

Griffin Chudy- Ellicottville- 8

Adam Wray- Portville- 8

Antonia Labarbara- North Tonawanda- 8

Sean Conroy- Alleghany-Limestone- 8

Matt Grace- Niagara Falls- 7

Griffin Chudy- Ellicottville- 7

Chris Goyette- Medina- 7

Anthony "AJ" Hammer- Depew- 7

Eric Fermier- Westfield- 7

© 2017 WGRZ-TV