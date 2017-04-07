Pitchers with 7 Strikeouts in a Game

Pitchers with 7 K's in a Game from the Beginning of the season to 4/5/17:
Strikeouts:
Matt Grace- Niagara Falls -15
John Bender- Wilson - 14
Isaiah McDuffie- Olmstead- 12
Jake Beaver - Randolph- 12
Chris Robson- Sherman- 12
Ben Schwab- Roy Hart- 10
Pat Sisler- Niagara Falls- 10
Griffin Chudy- Ellicottville- 8
Adam Wray- Portville- 8
Antonia Labarbara- North Tonawanda- 8
Sean Conroy- Alleghany-Limestone- 8
Matt Grace- Niagara Falls- 7
Griffin Chudy- Ellicottville- 7
Chris Goyette- Medina- 7
Anthony "AJ" Hammer- Depew- 7
Eric Fermier- Westfield- 7
© 2017 WGRZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs