Pitchers with 7 Strikeouts in a Game 4/20-4/23
Logan Klice- Alleghany Limestone- 16- NO HITTER
Jack Collins- Canisius- 12
Richard Fries- Kenmore West- 12
Adam Wray- Portville- 12
Caleb Caldwell- Frewsburg- 10
Tom Bednarski- Alden- 9
Brian Chatt- Lockport- 9
Collin Delgado- Olmstead- 9
Vinne Cenname- West Seneca East- 9
Randall "Eddie" Wasnock- Barker- 8
Leo Perdomo- Charter School for Applied Tech- 8
Colin Hebeler- North Tonawanda- 8
Nick Pannes- Southwestern- 8
Colin Miller- St. Joes- 8
Sam Wiggers- Clymer -7
Jacob Peters- Franklinville- 7
Connor Desiderio -Maryvale- 7
