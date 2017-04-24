WGRZ
Pitchers with 7 Strikeouts in a Game 4/20-4/23

April 24, 2017

Pitchers with 7 Strikeouts in a Game 4/20-4/23

 

 

 

Logan Klice- Alleghany Limestone- 16- NO HITTER

Jack Collins- Canisius- 12

Richard Fries- Kenmore West- 12

Adam Wray- Portville- 12

Caleb Caldwell- Frewsburg- 10

Tom Bednarski- Alden- 9

Brian Chatt- Lockport- 9

Collin Delgado- Olmstead- 9

Vinne Cenname- West Seneca East- 9

Randall "Eddie" Wasnock- Barker- 8

Leo Perdomo- Charter School for Applied Tech- 8

Colin Hebeler- North Tonawanda- 8

Nick Pannes- Southwestern- 8

Colin Miller- St. Joes- 8

Sam Wiggers- Clymer -7

Jacob Peters- Franklinville- 7

Connor Desiderio -Maryvale- 7

 

 

 

