WGRZ
Close
Weather Alert 15 weather alerts
Close

Pitchers who pitched a Shut Out Game

WGRZ 10:17 AM. EDT April 07, 2017

Pitchers who pitched a Shut Out Game from the beginning of the season to 4/5/17:

 

 

 

Jake Beaver- NO HITTER- Randolph

Matt Grace- Niagara Falls

Adam Wray- Portville

Chris Williams- Silver Creek

John Bender- Wilson

 

 

 

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories