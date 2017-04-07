kid pitching baseball high school game (Photo: gilltrejos, gilltrejos)

Pitchers who pitched a Shut Out Game from the beginning of the season to 4/5/17:

Jake Beaver- NO HITTER- Randolph

Matt Grace- Niagara Falls

Adam Wray- Portville

Chris Williams- Silver Creek

John Bender- Wilson

