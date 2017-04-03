Orchard Park versus Gowanda

Orchard Park wins 20-5 over Gowanda

Orchard Park:

Hitting Highlights:

Orchard Park had 6 players with a multi hit game

Jordan Lewis went 4 for 5 with 4 runs and 1 RBI

Cole Hollins went 2 for 3 with 5 RBIs and a Double off the fence

Zach Prince went 2 for 3 with 2 Runs and 2 RBIs on Base 5 out of 6 times

Hunter Filsinger went 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs and a double to the fence

Troy Banks Had 2 Hits with 3 Runs and 2 RBIs

Ryne Deitz had a single with 2 Walks and 3 runs

Ben Shoop went 2 for 2 with a Walk and a run and RBI

Trevor Addeo went 1 for 2 with 2 runs and a RBI

Troy Hattala had a single with a run and a RBI

Zach Mecca had a double with 2 RBIs

Andrew Schaffstall added a single and HBP with a run

Matt Bruno with a single and 2 runs

Pitchers for Orchard Park:

Evan Kraus

Josh McTigue-Pitches 1-2-3 inning with 11 pitches

Jason Ferris

Alex Dogal

Adam Riter

Josh Higgins-2Ks

Tyler Regan- 2Ks

Defensive Plays:

Troy Banks-SS

Zach Prince-1B

Gowanda

Hitting:

Lead By Matt Kruszka with a HR, Double and 2 walks with 2 runs and a RBI

Connor Halftown had a hit and a walk

Jacob Quiter had a hit and a walk and a run

Justin Kohn got on base twice with 2 walks and a RBI

Pitchers:

Matt Kruszka

Jacob Quiter

Andrew Kruszka

Defensive Plays:

Matt Kruszka-SS

Brian Gernatt-C

© 2017 WGRZ-TV