Orchard Park versus Gowanda
Orchard Park wins 20-5 over Gowanda
Orchard Park:
Hitting Highlights:
Orchard Park had 6 players with a multi hit game
Jordan Lewis went 4 for 5 with 4 runs and 1 RBI
Cole Hollins went 2 for 3 with 5 RBIs and a Double off the fence
Zach Prince went 2 for 3 with 2 Runs and 2 RBIs on Base 5 out of 6 times
Hunter Filsinger went 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs and a double to the fence
Troy Banks Had 2 Hits with 3 Runs and 2 RBIs
Ryne Deitz had a single with 2 Walks and 3 runs
Ben Shoop went 2 for 2 with a Walk and a run and RBI
Trevor Addeo went 1 for 2 with 2 runs and a RBI
Troy Hattala had a single with a run and a RBI
Zach Mecca had a double with 2 RBIs
Andrew Schaffstall added a single and HBP with a run
Matt Bruno with a single and 2 runs
Pitchers for Orchard Park:
Evan Kraus
Josh McTigue-Pitches 1-2-3 inning with 11 pitches
Jason Ferris
Alex Dogal
Adam Riter
Josh Higgins-2Ks
Tyler Regan- 2Ks
Defensive Plays:
Troy Banks-SS
Zach Prince-1B
Gowanda
Hitting:
Lead By Matt Kruszka with a HR, Double and 2 walks with 2 runs and a RBI
Connor Halftown had a hit and a walk
Jacob Quiter had a hit and a walk and a run
Justin Kohn got on base twice with 2 walks and a RBI
Pitchers:
Matt Kruszka
Jacob Quiter
Andrew Kruszka
Defensive Plays:
Matt Kruszka-SS
Brian Gernatt-C
