NYSPHSAA-New Pitch Count Rules

NYS has passed the NEW Pitch counts for the 2017 Baseball Season. These Pitch Counts are put into place in order to protect the arms of our youth pitchers of NY and WNY.

These Rules are very similar to the rules that are currently in place with Little League International. You will find that these pitch counts will be a major part of the game now. Coaches will have to make decisions on letting a pitcher be extended in a game or pull them earlier than anticipated in order to make sure that pitcher is available for a game in the future. LET BASEBALL BEGIN!!!

(© 2017 WGRZ)