WGRZ
Close
Weather Alert 7 weather alerts
Close

Niagara-Orleans Players of the Week 4/22-4/29

WGRZ 8:34 PM. EDT May 02, 2017

Niagara-Orleans Players of the Week 4/22-4/29

 

 

 

Alex Allis- Medina

Bryce Pritchard- Albion

Chris Goyette- Medina

Derek Holtz- Akron

John Bender- Wilson

Tanner Feeley- Wilson

 

 

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories