Niagara Orleans Conference Preview

School Name: Akron Tigers

Head Coach: Greg Bell

Assistant Coaches: Connor Riggs

2016 Varsity Record: 5-14 (3-11 N.O. League)

Starters Returning: 8 players who started our two sectional games last spring return: Collin Frey – 1B (12), Aaron Siska – CF, P (12), Derek Holtz (3B), Jacob Cummings – SS (11), Brennan Murty – LF, P (11), Jacob Lojek – OF/DH (11), Brandon Orr – 2B, P (10), and Nicholas Pietrowski – RF (10)

Key Players: Orr, a sophomore, was promoted from the JV for the last 8 games of 2016 and hit .391. He solidifies our middle infield and will also be the number 3 starter in our rotation. Murty won the team’s Outstanding Pitcher Award last season as a sophomore and threw a 68 pitch complete game shutout in a first round sectional win over Falconer. Cummings had a team record 23 stolen bases in 24 attempts in 2016.

Key Losses due to Graduation: Jon Nowakowski –Our top hitter and 2nd Team All N.O. catcher in 2016. Juniors Mason Schultz and Morgan Smith look to fill a huge hole behind the plate

Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet:

Orr has the tools to be one of the best all round players I’ve had in my 13 years. He provided a huge spark when promoted last year and helped us finish 2016 on a strong note

Goals for Season: As always we hope to compete for our first N.O. League title since 1975. Last season we were very young with 6 sophomores and 2 freshmen seeing significant playing time and struggled to our first sub .500 league record since 2007. We showed significant progress over the seasons last several weeks however, winning a first round sectional game and losing a tough 2-0 decision at State finalist Fredonia.

School Name: Albion Central School

Head Coach: Bruce Blanchard

Assistant Coaches: Bill Dambra

2016 Varsity Record: 9-5 league, 12-6 overall

Starters Returning: Bryce Pritchard – 10th grade (2nd Team All League 1st Base), Vincent Zona – 10th grade P/OF, Liam Ward – 9th Grade P/INF, JaQuess Harrison – 11th grade P/INF, Jacob Buzard – 12th grade – OF/C.

Key Players: Bryce Pritchard and JaQuess Harrison

Key Losses due to Graduation: 7 seniors – Brady Meakin, Evan Pappalardo, Kyle Smith, Jason Downs, Randy Eblacker, Jared Fearby, and Alex DeSmitt

Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet: Bryce Pritchard – Great Hitter and defensive 1st baseman, JaQuess Harrison – smooth shortstop with great hands and prototypical leadoff man, Liam Ward – Versatile and great knowledge and skills – only a freshman.

Goals for Season: We are very young with four 10th graders and two freshman in the starting lineup. To limit youthful mistakes and compete everyday in practice and games.

School Name: Medina

Head Coach: Don Baker

Assistant Coaches: Brian Fry, Chris Goyette, Jon Sherman, Tom Robinson

2016 Varsity Record: 5-14

Starters Returning: Quentin Adkins, Sr. (2B/OF/RHP), Brett Riemer, Jr. (3B/RHP), Alex Allis, Jr. (C), Trevor Luthart, Fr. (OF/RHP), Nate Sherman, Fr. (OF), Brian Fry, 8th (SS/RHP)

Key Players: All the players mentioned above as well as Chris Goyette, Fr. (2B/3B/RHP) and Zach Fike, 7th (1B/LHP)

Key Losses due to Graduation: Justin Morgan (C)

Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet: Brian Fry, 8th (SS/RHP), Brett Riemer, Jr. (3B/RHP)

Goals for Season: Continue to develop young players while playing a tough non-league schedule (Maryvale, Williasmville South, Batavia) and being competitive in the Niagara-Orleans League.

School Name: Newfane

Head Coach: Chad Gretz

Assistant Coaches: Ryan Keys, Mike Capen

2016 Varsity Record: 3-13

Starters Returning: Kyle Jurek (11) INF

Matt DiTullio (10) INF / P

Key Players: Kyle Jurek, Matt DiTullio, Garrett Srock, David Bunn

Key Losses due to Graduation:

Tyler Jurek, Will Newton, Derrick Srock, Zac Lajoie

Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet:

Garrett Srock

Goals for Season: Rebuild

School Name: Wilson Lakemen

Head Coach: Mark Kurtz

Assistant Coaches: Patrick Diez

2016 Varsity Record: 8-6 in Niagara Orleans League

Starters Returning: John Bender, Jonah Miller, Nate Fox, Brayden Skobjak, Connor Seeley, Jackson Rotella, Matt Daul

Key Players: John Bender, Jonah Miller, Tanner Feeley, Connor Seeley, Nate Fox, Jackson Rotella

Key Losses due to Graduation: Holden Howland

Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet:

Tanner Feeley, Justin Daul

Goals for Season: The teams goals are to compete for a league title and get back to the Championship in the B2 Sectionals

School Name- Barker

Did not send Team information in

School Name- Royalton-Hartland

Did not send Team information in

