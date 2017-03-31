Niagara Orleans Conference Preview
School Name: Akron Tigers
Head Coach: Greg Bell
Assistant Coaches: Connor Riggs
2016 Varsity Record: 5-14 (3-11 N.O. League)
Starters Returning: 8 players who started our two sectional games last spring return: Collin Frey – 1B (12), Aaron Siska – CF, P (12), Derek Holtz (3B), Jacob Cummings – SS (11), Brennan Murty – LF, P (11), Jacob Lojek – OF/DH (11), Brandon Orr – 2B, P (10), and Nicholas Pietrowski – RF (10)
Key Players: Orr, a sophomore, was promoted from the JV for the last 8 games of 2016 and hit .391. He solidifies our middle infield and will also be the number 3 starter in our rotation. Murty won the team’s Outstanding Pitcher Award last season as a sophomore and threw a 68 pitch complete game shutout in a first round sectional win over Falconer. Cummings had a team record 23 stolen bases in 24 attempts in 2016.
Key Losses due to Graduation: Jon Nowakowski –Our top hitter and 2nd Team All N.O. catcher in 2016. Juniors Mason Schultz and Morgan Smith look to fill a huge hole behind the plate
Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet:
Orr has the tools to be one of the best all round players I’ve had in my 13 years. He provided a huge spark when promoted last year and helped us finish 2016 on a strong note
Goals for Season: As always we hope to compete for our first N.O. League title since 1975. Last season we were very young with 6 sophomores and 2 freshmen seeing significant playing time and struggled to our first sub .500 league record since 2007. We showed significant progress over the seasons last several weeks however, winning a first round sectional game and losing a tough 2-0 decision at State finalist Fredonia.
School Name: Albion Central School
Head Coach: Bruce Blanchard
Assistant Coaches: Bill Dambra
2016 Varsity Record: 9-5 league, 12-6 overall
Starters Returning: Bryce Pritchard – 10th grade (2nd Team All League 1st Base), Vincent Zona – 10th grade P/OF, Liam Ward – 9th Grade P/INF, JaQuess Harrison – 11th grade P/INF, Jacob Buzard – 12th grade – OF/C.
Key Players: Bryce Pritchard and JaQuess Harrison
Key Losses due to Graduation: 7 seniors – Brady Meakin, Evan Pappalardo, Kyle Smith, Jason Downs, Randy Eblacker, Jared Fearby, and Alex DeSmitt
Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet: Bryce Pritchard – Great Hitter and defensive 1st baseman, JaQuess Harrison – smooth shortstop with great hands and prototypical leadoff man, Liam Ward – Versatile and great knowledge and skills – only a freshman.
Goals for Season: We are very young with four 10th graders and two freshman in the starting lineup. To limit youthful mistakes and compete everyday in practice and games.
School Name: Medina
Head Coach: Don Baker
Assistant Coaches: Brian Fry, Chris Goyette, Jon Sherman, Tom Robinson
2016 Varsity Record: 5-14
Starters Returning: Quentin Adkins, Sr. (2B/OF/RHP), Brett Riemer, Jr. (3B/RHP), Alex Allis, Jr. (C), Trevor Luthart, Fr. (OF/RHP), Nate Sherman, Fr. (OF), Brian Fry, 8th (SS/RHP)
Key Players: All the players mentioned above as well as Chris Goyette, Fr. (2B/3B/RHP) and Zach Fike, 7th (1B/LHP)
Key Losses due to Graduation: Justin Morgan (C)
Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet: Brian Fry, 8th (SS/RHP), Brett Riemer, Jr. (3B/RHP)
Goals for Season: Continue to develop young players while playing a tough non-league schedule (Maryvale, Williasmville South, Batavia) and being competitive in the Niagara-Orleans League.
School Name: Newfane
Head Coach: Chad Gretz
Assistant Coaches: Ryan Keys, Mike Capen
2016 Varsity Record: 3-13
Starters Returning: Kyle Jurek (11) INF
Matt DiTullio (10) INF / P
Key Players: Kyle Jurek, Matt DiTullio, Garrett Srock, David Bunn
Key Losses due to Graduation:
Tyler Jurek, Will Newton, Derrick Srock, Zac Lajoie
Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet:
Garrett Srock
Goals for Season: Rebuild
School Name: Wilson Lakemen
Head Coach: Mark Kurtz
Assistant Coaches: Patrick Diez
2016 Varsity Record: 8-6 in Niagara Orleans League
Starters Returning: John Bender, Jonah Miller, Nate Fox, Brayden Skobjak, Connor Seeley, Jackson Rotella, Matt Daul
Key Players: John Bender, Jonah Miller, Tanner Feeley, Connor Seeley, Nate Fox, Jackson Rotella
Key Losses due to Graduation: Holden Howland
Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet:
Tanner Feeley, Justin Daul
Goals for Season: The teams goals are to compete for a league title and get back to the Championship in the B2 Sectionals
School Name- Barker
Did not send Team information in
School Name- Royalton-Hartland
Did not send Team information in
© 2017 WGRZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs