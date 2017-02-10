WGRZ
Niagara Frontier Returning All Conference Players

WGRZ 4:17 PM. EST February 10, 2017

2017 Returning All Conference Players from Last year:

 

First Team:

IF:  Mike Laurrie- Niagara Falls

IF:  Sean Pufpaff- Grand Island

OF:  Dawson Bailey- Lew-Port

P:  Bryce Jellinick- Grand Island

 

Second Team:

Dominic Schmidt- Kenmore West

Ben Serrano- Kenmore West

Richard Fries- Kenmore West

Mat Carden- Lew-Port

Wyatt Redburn- Lockport

Brian Chatt- Lockport

Matt Grace- Niagara Falls

Dustin Newman- Niagara Falls

 

Third Team:

Louie Destino- Lew-Port

Dylan Creasey- Kenmore East

Dominic Germano- Kenmore East

Kyle LaPlante- Kenmore West

Jon Orfano- Niagara Falls

 

 

