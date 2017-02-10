Niagara Frontier Returning All Conference Players

2017 Returning All Conference Players from Last year:
First Team:
IF: Mike Laurrie- Niagara Falls
IF: Sean Pufpaff- Grand Island
OF: Dawson Bailey- Lew-Port
P: Bryce Jellinick- Grand Island
Second Team:
Dominic Schmidt- Kenmore West
Ben Serrano- Kenmore West
Richard Fries- Kenmore West
Mat Carden- Lew-Port
Wyatt Redburn- Lockport
Brian Chatt- Lockport
Matt Grace- Niagara Falls
Dustin Newman- Niagara Falls
Third Team:
Louie Destino- Lew-Port
Dylan Creasey- Kenmore East
Dominic Germano- Kenmore East
Kyle LaPlante- Kenmore West
Jon Orfano- Niagara Falls
(© 2017 WGRZ)
