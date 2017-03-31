Niagara Frontier Conference Preview
School Name: Grand Island
Head Coach: Dean Santorio
Assistant Coaches: None , JV coach: Brian Willats
2016 Varsity Record: 15-5 Lost in Class A sectional finals last year to Will East
Starters Returning: Bryce Jellinick P/OF, Sean Pufpaff 1st, Art Meaney DH,
Tyler Muggli C, Will Hughes OF
Key Players: Bryce Jellinick P – 1st team All League, Sean Pufpaff – 2nd Team All League, Tyler Muggli , Easton Speer SS, Art Meaney
Key Losses due to Graduation: Brendan Sheehan, Manny Montes, Jake Niland, Drew Callen
Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet:
Sean Pufpaff – Well known but possibility of a great year at the plate
Art Meaney – DH all year as a sophomore last year
Goals for Season: To finish in the top 3 of the league every season
School Name: Kenmore East
Head Coach: Leslie Simon
Assistant Coaches: Cory Martin
2016 Varsity Record: 6-15
Starters Returning: Ryan Williams, Dylan Creasey, Dominic Germano, Tyler Horn, Ben Shotwell
Key Players: Ryan Williams, Dylan Creasey, Dominic Germano
Key Losses due to Graduation: SS-Ken Ruggerio, center fielder and catcher Cullen Smyth
Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet:
Ryan Williams. Mario Ruggiero
Goals for Season: Last year we battled the injury bug, as well as not playing consistent defense all year. This year we are healthy. We have our top 4 pitchers back, Williams, Creasey, Germano. They are all seniors with experience. Our 4th guy, Mario Ruggiero is a junior who is also a big piece to our staff.
School Name: Lockport High School
Head Coach: Dan Petock
Assistant Coaches: Jim Conley
2016 Varsity Record: 6-12
Starters Returning: Brian Chatt C, Alex Drake OF, Sean McKinney INF, Wyatt Redburn 1B, Cono Sammarco P, Adam Wertman P
Key Players: Chatt, McKinney, Wertman, Redburn
Key Losses due to Graduation: Patrick Flaherty SS, Cameron Landry P
Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet:
Redburn, Chatt, McKinney, Demartz P, Collin Kobylanski OF, Andrew Gault 3B, P
Goals for Season: To improve our skill level in every aspect of our game. To finish with a winning record and advance in the sectionals.
School Name: Niagara Wheatfield
Head Coach: Jim Hagerty
Assistant Coaches: Matt Anderson
2016 Varsity Record: 8-9
Starters Returning: DJ Stillinger, Ryan Howard, Nick Peters
Key Players: Returning Starters and James Filippelli
Key Losses due to Graduation: Casey Gruarin, Tom Watroba, Sean Crangle
Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet:
James Filippelli, Ethan Guthrie
Goals for Season: Top half of the NFL and a sectional run
School Name: North Tonawanda Lumberjacks
Head Coach: Neal Turvey
Assistant Coaches: Dan Hannon
2016 Varsity Record: 10-10
Starters Returning: All 9 of our seniors Antonio LaBarbera (SP/OF), Collin Rambler (SP), Colin Hebeler (SP/3B), Joe Dotterweich (LF), Christopher Pauline (1B/RP), Joseph Kish (OF), Ben Kolbe (SS/RP), Dan Smolka (2B/3B), Zach Archibald (C) started games for NT in 2016.
Key Players: Collin Rambler, Antonio LaBarbera
Key Losses due to Graduation: Michael O’Connor (SS - Univ. at Buffalo), Victor Willison (OF), Tyler Clare (SP), Nick Kraus (C)
Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet: Dan Smolka, Ben Kolbe
Goals for Season: Continue to develop our program as a whole towards being a perennial NFL contender and Sectional contender.
School Name- Charter School for Applied Tech
Did not send in Team information
School Name- Lewiston-Porter
Did not send in Team Information
