Niagara Frontier Conference Preview

School Name: Grand Island

Head Coach: Dean Santorio

Assistant Coaches: None , JV coach: Brian Willats

2016 Varsity Record: 15-5 Lost in Class A sectional finals last year to Will East

Starters Returning: Bryce Jellinick P/OF, Sean Pufpaff 1st, Art Meaney DH,

Tyler Muggli C, Will Hughes OF

Key Players: Bryce Jellinick P – 1st team All League, Sean Pufpaff – 2nd Team All League, Tyler Muggli , Easton Speer SS, Art Meaney

Key Losses due to Graduation: Brendan Sheehan, Manny Montes, Jake Niland, Drew Callen

Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet:

Sean Pufpaff – Well known but possibility of a great year at the plate

Art Meaney – DH all year as a sophomore last year

Goals for Season: To finish in the top 3 of the league every season

School Name: Kenmore East

Head Coach: Leslie Simon

Assistant Coaches: Cory Martin

2016 Varsity Record: 6-15

Starters Returning: Ryan Williams, Dylan Creasey, Dominic Germano, Tyler Horn, Ben Shotwell

Key Players: Ryan Williams, Dylan Creasey, Dominic Germano

Key Losses due to Graduation: SS-Ken Ruggerio, center fielder and catcher Cullen Smyth

Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet:

Ryan Williams. Mario Ruggiero

Goals for Season: Last year we battled the injury bug, as well as not playing consistent defense all year. This year we are healthy. We have our top 4 pitchers back, Williams, Creasey, Germano. They are all seniors with experience. Our 4th guy, Mario Ruggiero is a junior who is also a big piece to our staff.

School Name:Kenmore West Blue Devils

Head Coach:John Haynes

Assistant Coaches:Paul Leto,Ed Mahoney,Matt Harris and Tony Balisteri

2016 Varsity Record:12-9

Starters Returning: Ben Serrano, Kyle LaPlante, Rich Fries,Adam Pray and Dom

Schmidt

Key Players:Same as above

Key Losses due to Graduation:Jake Green and Octavio Smith

Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not

yet: Zach LaPlante,Scott Hanesworth

Goals for Season:To win the NFL and a sectional title.

School Name: Lockport High School

Head Coach: Dan Petock

Assistant Coaches: Jim Conley

2016 Varsity Record: 6-12

Starters Returning: Brian Chatt C, Alex Drake OF, Sean McKinney INF, Wyatt Redburn 1B, Cono Sammarco P, Adam Wertman P

Key Players: Chatt, McKinney, Wertman, Redburn

Key Losses due to Graduation: Patrick Flaherty SS, Cameron Landry P

Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet:

Redburn, Chatt, McKinney, Demartz P, Collin Kobylanski OF, Andrew Gault 3B, P

Goals for Season: To improve our skill level in every aspect of our game. To finish with a winning record and advance in the sectionals.

School Name: Niagara Wheatfield

Head Coach: Jim Hagerty

Assistant Coaches: Matt Anderson

2016 Varsity Record: 8-9

Starters Returning: DJ Stillinger, Ryan Howard, Nick Peters

Key Players: Returning Starters and James Filippelli

Key Losses due to Graduation: Casey Gruarin, Tom Watroba, Sean Crangle

Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet:

James Filippelli, Ethan Guthrie

Goals for Season: Top half of the NFL and a sectional run

School Name: North Tonawanda Lumberjacks

Head Coach: Neal Turvey

Assistant Coaches: Dan Hannon

2016 Varsity Record: 10-10

Starters Returning: All 9 of our seniors Antonio LaBarbera (SP/OF), Collin Rambler (SP), Colin Hebeler (SP/3B), Joe Dotterweich (LF), Christopher Pauline (1B/RP), Joseph Kish (OF), Ben Kolbe (SS/RP), Dan Smolka (2B/3B), Zach Archibald (C) started games for NT in 2016.

Key Players: Collin Rambler, Antonio LaBarbera

Key Losses due to Graduation: Michael O’Connor (SS - Univ. at Buffalo), Victor Willison (OF), Tyler Clare (SP), Nick Kraus (C)

Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet: Dan Smolka, Ben Kolbe

Goals for Season: Continue to develop our program as a whole towards being a perennial NFL contender and Sectional contender.

School Name- Charter School for Applied Tech

Did not send in Team information

School Name- Lewiston-Porter

Did not send in Team Information

