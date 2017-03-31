WGRZ
Close

Niagara-Frontier Conference Preview

WGRZ 12:03 PM. EDT March 31, 2017

Niagara Frontier Conference Preview

 

 

 

School Name: Grand Island

Head Coach: Dean Santorio

Assistant Coaches: None ,   JV coach: Brian Willats

2016 Varsity Record: 15-5  Lost in Class A sectional finals last year to Will East

 

Starters Returning: Bryce Jellinick P/OF, Sean Pufpaff 1st, Art Meaney DH,

Tyler Muggli C, Will Hughes OF

 

Key Players: Bryce Jellinick P – 1st team All League, Sean Pufpaff – 2nd Team All League, Tyler Muggli , Easton Speer SS, Art Meaney

 

Key Losses due to Graduation: Brendan Sheehan, Manny Montes, Jake Niland, Drew Callen

 

Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet:

Sean Pufpaff – Well known but possibility of a great year at the plate

Art Meaney – DH all year as a sophomore last year

 

 

Goals for Season: To finish in the top 3 of the league every season

 

 

School Name: Kenmore East

Head Coach: Leslie Simon

Assistant Coaches: Cory Martin

2016 Varsity Record: 6-15

 

Starters Returning: Ryan Williams, Dylan Creasey, Dominic Germano, Tyler Horn, Ben Shotwell

 

Key Players: Ryan Williams, Dylan Creasey, Dominic Germano

 

Key Losses due to Graduation: SS-Ken Ruggerio, center fielder and catcher Cullen Smyth

 

Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet:

Ryan Williams. Mario Ruggiero

 

 

Goals for Season: Last year we battled the injury bug, as well as not playing consistent defense all year. This year we are healthy. We have our top 4 pitchers back, Williams, Creasey, Germano. They are all seniors with experience. Our 4th guy, Mario Ruggiero is a junior who is also a big piece to our staff. 

 

School Name:Kenmore West Blue Devils
 
Head Coach:John Haynes
 
Assistant Coaches:Paul Leto,Ed Mahoney,Matt Harris and Tony Balisteri
 
2016 Varsity Record:12-9
 
Starters Returning:  Ben Serrano, Kyle LaPlante, Rich Fries,Adam Pray and Dom
Schmidt
 
Key Players:Same as above
 
Key Losses due to Graduation:Jake Green and Octavio Smith
 
Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not
yet:  Zach LaPlante,Scott Hanesworth
 
Goals for Season:To win the NFL and a sectional title.
 

 

School Name: Lockport High School               

Head Coach: Dan Petock

Assistant Coaches: Jim Conley

2016 Varsity Record: 6-12

 

Starters Returning: Brian Chatt C, Alex Drake OF, Sean McKinney INF, Wyatt Redburn 1B, Cono Sammarco P, Adam Wertman P

 

Key Players: Chatt, McKinney, Wertman, Redburn

 

Key Losses due to Graduation: Patrick Flaherty SS, Cameron Landry P

 

Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet:

Redburn, Chatt, McKinney, Demartz P, Collin Kobylanski OF, Andrew Gault 3B, P

 

Goals for Season: To improve our skill level in every aspect of our game.  To finish with a winning record and advance in the sectionals.

 

School Name:                     Niagara Wheatfield

Head Coach:                        Jim Hagerty

Assistant Coaches:                       Matt Anderson

 

2016 Varsity Record:       8-9

 

Starters Returning:          DJ Stillinger, Ryan Howard, Nick Peters

 

Key Players:                                    Returning Starters and James Filippelli

 

Key Losses due to Graduation:             Casey Gruarin, Tom Watroba, Sean Crangle

 

Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet:

                                                James Filippelli, Ethan Guthrie

 

Goals for Season:              Top half of the NFL and a sectional run

 

 

School Name:  North Tonawanda Lumberjacks

 

Head Coach:  Neal Turvey

 

Assistant Coaches: Dan Hannon

 

2016 Varsity Record: 10-10

 

Starters Returning: All 9 of our seniors Antonio LaBarbera (SP/OF), Collin Rambler (SP), Colin Hebeler (SP/3B), Joe Dotterweich (LF), Christopher Pauline (1B/RP), Joseph Kish (OF), Ben Kolbe (SS/RP), Dan Smolka (2B/3B), Zach Archibald (C) started games for NT in 2016.

 

Key Players: Collin Rambler, Antonio LaBarbera

 

Key Losses due to Graduation: Michael O’Connor (SS - Univ. at Buffalo), Victor Willison (OF), Tyler Clare (SP), Nick Kraus (C)

 

Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet: Dan Smolka, Ben Kolbe

 

 

Goals for Season: Continue to develop our program as a whole towards being a perennial NFL contender and Sectional contender.

 

 

School Name- Charter School for Applied Tech

Did not send in Team information

 

 

School Name- Lewiston-Porter

Did not send in Team Information   

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories