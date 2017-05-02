Close Monsignor Martin Players of the Week 4/22-4/29 WGRZ 8:57 PM. EDT May 02, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Monsignor Martin Players of the Week 4/22-4/29 Alex Zuila- St. Joe'sGavin Krawiec- St. FrancisJack Collins- Canisius Joe Barberio- St. Mary'sMatt Colucci- St. Joe'sSean Hayes- Bishop Timon © 2017 WGRZ-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Spilled Mulch Dyes Scajaquada Creek Red Two Men Hospitalized After Being Hit By Car Marisol Bequeaths Estate To Albright-Knox Labatt USA To Move Headquarters To 79 Perry Vaillancourts Ask For Prayers Ahead Of Update Home Delivery Begins For Medical Marijuana Shoreline Trail Project Completed Cheektowaga Public Meeting On Sex Offender NYS Senate Bills Aimed To Curb Opioid Abuse Scajaquada Creek turns red More Stories NY moving ahead with Common Core changes May. 2, 2017, 1:20 p.m. No Easy Fix for Sheridan Flood May. 2, 2017, 7:53 p.m. NY Assembly adds PTSD to med. marijuana list May. 2, 2017, 6:54 p.m.
