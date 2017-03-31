Monsignor Martin Conference Preview
School Name: Bishop Timon-St. Jude
Head Coach: Jeff Ralabate
Assistant Coaches: Jehrid Steger, Rich Urbanczyk
2016 Varsity Record: 6-13
Starters Returning: 7
Key Players: Kiernan Higgins, Trevor Brill, Tyler Brill, Dillon Nelson
Key Losses due to Graduation: Mike McCarthy (1B)
Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet: Matt O’Brien, Chris Fisher, Dillon Nelson
Goals for Season: Be competitive in every game we play
School Name: CANISIUS HIGH SCHOOL
Head Coach: Bryan Tenney
Assistant Coaches: Trey Gardner, Jon Lilley, Paul Smaldone
2016 Varsity Record: 23-1 overall / 16-0 in the Catholic League
Starters Returning: Full time starters: Will Lawrence, Mitch Rosati. Part time starters: Mike Mazzara, Jack Collins, Jake Podlas, Matt Rowan, Steve Skomra
Key Players: Will Lawrence, Mitch Rosati. Part time starters: Mike Mazzara, Jack Collins, Jake Podlas, Matt Rowan, Steve Skomra
Key Losses due to Graduation: Dan Dallas – 7th round draft choice of the San Diego Padres; Mike Gabriel and Nate Mascellino – both at Niagara U; Zach Mitchell, Vinny Chiarenza, and Russ Mistretta – all at Mercyhurst; Andrew Vincent – Alleghany; Jordan Kowalski – Monroe CC
Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet:
Brian Herrmann – 3B /P, Steve Skomra – OF / P, Mike Mazzara – OF / IF
Goals for Season: Incorporate new players to our system. To be a better team the last two weeks of May than we are in the first two weeks in March. To work as a team since we have many new faces this year.
School Name: Nichols
Head Coach: Bob Torgalski
Assistant Coaches: Larry Desautels, Jay Mahn, Brian Brazee
2016 Varsity Record: 7-14
Starters Returning: 6 starters returning out of 9
Key Players: Ryan Peterson (2018 LHP/1B), TJ Banazsak (2018 CF), Spencer Maranto (2017 SS/P), Matt Raiff (2019 INF/P)
Key Losses due to Graduation: Eddie Halady (P/INF), Jacob Mollot (P), Mike Dibenedetto (C)
Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet: We’re expecting all our key players to have big years but especially Ryan Peterson (LHP/1B) who’s coming off an injury last year and did not pitch for us as a sophomore.
Goals for Season: Playing scrappy and being very competitive every time we step onto the field. Focusing on the things we can control and fighting through adversity. Team goal is to increase our wins from last year.
School Name: St Francis High School
Head Coach: Paul Bartell (17th year)
Assistant Coaches: John Catanzaro, Martin Szymanski, Gary Kaczor
2016 Varsity Record: 17-8
Starters Returning/Key Players: Andrew Michalski (Jr) SS/P
Cole O’Connor (Jr) 3B
Ty Syta (Jr) C
Luke Farinacci (Jr) P
Brent Carmello (Sr) 2B
Jerry Hickson (Sr) DH
Noah Fieckenstein (Sr) P/OF
Key Losses due to Graduation: Jake Victor
Steve Mazzone
Nick Batcher
Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet:
Gavin Kraniec
Andrew Michalski (Jr) SS/P
Goals for Season:
Successfully compete in a challenging schedule
Maintain winning tradition of St. Francis Baseball
School Name: St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute
Head Coach: Paul Nasca
Assistant Coaches: Bill Schukraft
Glenn Toughey (2E)
Jim Bartkowski
2016 Varsity Record: 18-8
Starters Returning: 6
Key Players: Gavin Collura- Returning All Catholic- OF/P
Dennis Gagliardo- Returning All Catholic- C
Andrew Short- Returning All Catholic- 2B
Luke Pierce- SS
Matt Colucci- P
Will Carlone- P/OF
Alex Zulia- OF
Key Losses due to Graduation: Will Frank (Canisius College)
Anthony Brophy (St. John Fisher)
Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet:
Alex Zulia
Will Carlone
Goals for Season:
Get better every day and an opportunity to play for a Championship
School Name: St. Marys Lancaster
Head Coach: Mike Wagner
Assistant Coaches: Chris Nowak
2016 Varsity Record: 17-7
Starters Returning: Joe Barberio, Alex Bish, Zach Penksa, James Ando, Christian Szablewski, Colin Tyka, Matt Cieski
Key Players: Joe Barberio, Alex Bish, Zach Penksa, James Ando, Christian Szablewski, Colin Tyka, Matt Cieski
Key Losses due to Graduation: Chris Gresham, Jordan Mackinnon, Mitch Dipirro
Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet:
Cole Laskowski
Goals for Season: WIN IT ALL
School Name: Cardinal O'Hara
Did not send Team information in
© 2017 WGRZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs