Monsignor Martin Conference Preview

School Name: Bishop Timon-St. Jude

Head Coach: Jeff Ralabate

Assistant Coaches: Jehrid Steger, Rich Urbanczyk

2016 Varsity Record: 6-13

Starters Returning: 7

Key Players: Kiernan Higgins, Trevor Brill, Tyler Brill, Dillon Nelson

Key Losses due to Graduation: Mike McCarthy (1B)

Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet: Matt O’Brien, Chris Fisher, Dillon Nelson

Goals for Season: Be competitive in every game we play

School Name: CANISIUS HIGH SCHOOL

Head Coach: Bryan Tenney

Assistant Coaches: Trey Gardner, Jon Lilley, Paul Smaldone

2016 Varsity Record: 23-1 overall / 16-0 in the Catholic League

Starters Returning: Full time starters: Will Lawrence, Mitch Rosati. Part time starters: Mike Mazzara, Jack Collins, Jake Podlas, Matt Rowan, Steve Skomra

Key Players: Will Lawrence, Mitch Rosati. Part time starters: Mike Mazzara, Jack Collins, Jake Podlas, Matt Rowan, Steve Skomra

Key Losses due to Graduation: Dan Dallas – 7th round draft choice of the San Diego Padres; Mike Gabriel and Nate Mascellino – both at Niagara U; Zach Mitchell, Vinny Chiarenza, and Russ Mistretta – all at Mercyhurst; Andrew Vincent – Alleghany; Jordan Kowalski – Monroe CC

Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet:

Brian Herrmann – 3B /P, Steve Skomra – OF / P, Mike Mazzara – OF / IF

Goals for Season: Incorporate new players to our system. To be a better team the last two weeks of May than we are in the first two weeks in March. To work as a team since we have many new faces this year.

School Name: Nichols

Head Coach: Bob Torgalski

Assistant Coaches: Larry Desautels, Jay Mahn, Brian Brazee

2016 Varsity Record: 7-14

Starters Returning: 6 starters returning out of 9

Key Players: Ryan Peterson (2018 LHP/1B), TJ Banazsak (2018 CF), Spencer Maranto (2017 SS/P), Matt Raiff (2019 INF/P)

Key Losses due to Graduation: Eddie Halady (P/INF), Jacob Mollot (P), Mike Dibenedetto (C)

Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet: We’re expecting all our key players to have big years but especially Ryan Peterson (LHP/1B) who’s coming off an injury last year and did not pitch for us as a sophomore.

Goals for Season: Playing scrappy and being very competitive every time we step onto the field. Focusing on the things we can control and fighting through adversity. Team goal is to increase our wins from last year.

School Name: St Francis High School

Head Coach: Paul Bartell (17th year)

Assistant Coaches: John Catanzaro, Martin Szymanski, Gary Kaczor

2016 Varsity Record: 17-8

Starters Returning/Key Players: Andrew Michalski (Jr) SS/P

Cole O’Connor (Jr) 3B

Ty Syta (Jr) C

Luke Farinacci (Jr) P

Brent Carmello (Sr) 2B

Jerry Hickson (Sr) DH

Noah Fieckenstein (Sr) P/OF

Key Losses due to Graduation: Jake Victor

Steve Mazzone

Nick Batcher

Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet:

Gavin Kraniec

Andrew Michalski (Jr) SS/P

Goals for Season:

Successfully compete in a challenging schedule

Maintain winning tradition of St. Francis Baseball

School Name: St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute

Head Coach: Paul Nasca

Assistant Coaches: Bill Schukraft

Glenn Toughey (2E)

Jim Bartkowski

2016 Varsity Record: 18-8

Starters Returning: 6

Key Players: Gavin Collura- Returning All Catholic- OF/P

Dennis Gagliardo- Returning All Catholic- C

Andrew Short- Returning All Catholic- 2B

Luke Pierce- SS

Matt Colucci- P

Will Carlone- P/OF

Alex Zulia- OF

Key Losses due to Graduation: Will Frank (Canisius College)

Anthony Brophy (St. John Fisher)

Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet:

Alex Zulia

Will Carlone

Goals for Season:

Get better every day and an opportunity to play for a Championship

School Name: St. Marys Lancaster

Head Coach: Mike Wagner

Assistant Coaches: Chris Nowak

2016 Varsity Record: 17-7

Starters Returning: Joe Barberio, Alex Bish, Zach Penksa, James Ando, Christian Szablewski, Colin Tyka, Matt Cieski

Key Players: Joe Barberio, Alex Bish, Zach Penksa, James Ando, Christian Szablewski, Colin Tyka, Matt Cieski

Key Losses due to Graduation: Chris Gresham, Jordan Mackinnon, Mitch Dipirro

Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet:

Cole Laskowski

Goals for Season: WIN IT ALL

School Name: Cardinal O'Hara

Did not send Team information in

