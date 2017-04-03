WGRZ
Close

Maryvale at Sweet Home Game

WGRZ 12:08 PM. EDT April 03, 2017

Maryvale @ Sweet Home 4/2/17

 

 

 

Final Score:

Maryvale 7 Sweet Home 4

 

Player of the Game:

 

Paul Trippi

 

 

Maryvale Highlights:

 

Pitching:  Paul Trippi-  5 IP  gave up 2 Earned Runs

                  C. Desiderio 1IP and get s the close

 

Hitting:    Simon Krywcun goes 2 for 4

                Mark Bailey foes 1 for 3 with a run and an RBI

                 Paul Trippi goes 1 for 4 with a run and an RBI

                 M. Flemming goes 1 for 2 with a run and an RBI

                Trey Esquilin goes 1 for 2 with 2 RBIs and a run

                Ryan Smith added a Run and an RBI

 

 

Sweet Home Highlights:

 

Player of the Game for Sweet Home:   Anthony Frescatore

 

Pitching:      Josh Bystrak 3 IP and only gave up 1 hit to keep Sweet home in the game

 

Hitting:            Tyler Edholm goes 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs 

                            Sean Whitehead had a Triple with a Run and an RBi

                            A. Frescatore goes 2 for 4 with 2 runs

                            Kevin Liska goes 1 for 4 with a run and an RBI

                            Josh Bystrak goes 1 for 2   

 

Defensive gems:   SS Anthony Frescatore

                                         LF Kevin Liska

                            

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories