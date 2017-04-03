Maryvale at Sweet Home Game

Maryvale @ Sweet Home 4/2/17
Final Score:
Maryvale 7 Sweet Home 4
Player of the Game:
Paul Trippi
Maryvale Highlights:
Pitching: Paul Trippi- 5 IP gave up 2 Earned Runs
C. Desiderio 1IP and get s the close
Hitting: Simon Krywcun goes 2 for 4
Mark Bailey foes 1 for 3 with a run and an RBI
Paul Trippi goes 1 for 4 with a run and an RBI
M. Flemming goes 1 for 2 with a run and an RBI
Trey Esquilin goes 1 for 2 with 2 RBIs and a run
Ryan Smith added a Run and an RBI
Sweet Home Highlights:
Player of the Game for Sweet Home: Anthony Frescatore
Pitching: Josh Bystrak 3 IP and only gave up 1 hit to keep Sweet home in the game
Hitting: Tyler Edholm goes 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs
Sean Whitehead had a Triple with a Run and an RBi
A. Frescatore goes 2 for 4 with 2 runs
Kevin Liska goes 1 for 4 with a run and an RBI
Josh Bystrak goes 1 for 2
Defensive gems: SS Anthony Frescatore
LF Kevin Liska
