Maryvale at Sweet Home Game

Maryvale @ Sweet Home 4/2/17

Final Score:

Maryvale 7 Sweet Home 4

Player of the Game:

Paul Trippi

Maryvale Highlights:

Pitching: Paul Trippi- 5 IP gave up 2 Earned Runs

C. Desiderio 1IP and get s the close

Hitting: Simon Krywcun goes 2 for 4

Mark Bailey foes 1 for 3 with a run and an RBI

Paul Trippi goes 1 for 4 with a run and an RBI

M. Flemming goes 1 for 2 with a run and an RBI

Trey Esquilin goes 1 for 2 with 2 RBIs and a run

Ryan Smith added a Run and an RBI

Sweet Home Highlights:

Player of the Game for Sweet Home: Anthony Frescatore

Pitching: Josh Bystrak 3 IP and only gave up 1 hit to keep Sweet home in the game

Hitting: Tyler Edholm goes 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs

Sean Whitehead had a Triple with a Run and an RBi

A. Frescatore goes 2 for 4 with 2 runs

Kevin Liska goes 1 for 4 with a run and an RBI

Josh Bystrak goes 1 for 2

Defensive gems: SS Anthony Frescatore

LF Kevin Liska

