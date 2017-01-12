LG Castillo-Player Profile

Baseball and bat on grass field with white stripe. Low angle view with defocused foreground and background.Some others you may also like: (Photo: Willard, Willard)

LG Castillo

Birthday:

July 18th, 1999

Class:

2017

Baseball Background (Teams played for)

Syracuse SportsZone Baseball Academy, Elite Squad Prime 17U,

East Coast Pro Texas Rangers, Area Code New York Yankees

Positions:

CF

Likes:

Sports, my family & friends. Defiantly food.

Dislikes:

No dislikes

Favorite Movie:

Everyone's Hero. It's a classic, I can watch it a thousand times over and still enjoy it

Favorite TV Show:

Fresh Prince of Bel-air

Favorite Entertainer:

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

Best Friend:

Too many in my group of friends to single one person out.

Favorite Subject:

English

Goal in Life:

Play Major League Baseball

Awards/Honors:

Freshman Year

1st Team E.C.I.C

2nd Team All-WNY

2nd Team All-Bee

Sophomore Year

1st Team E.C.I.C

1st Team All-WNY

1st Team All-Bee

3rd team All-NY STATE

Junior Year

1st Team Preseason All-American

1st Team E.C.I.C

1st Team All-WNY

1st Team All-Bee

1st Team Max preps All-American

All-Bee Player Of The Year





How many years have you played baseball?

I've played this beautiful game of baseball all my life, and I couldn't be more thankful for how blessed I've been with this tremendous opportunity

What are your goals this season?

Our Goal this year as a unit is to be sitting at the Final Four state championship for the first time in school history. Obviously it's one thing at a time so, We need to take care of business on this side of the state first.

Which teammate has the best voice?

Teammate with the best voice will probably have to go to Joe Dombrowski, he's just got that mellow chill voice that's never to high or never to low

Which teammate is the funniest?

They're all for the most part equally funny, but the stands out are Collin Reformat, Connor Duck, Domenic Monti & Joe Dombrowski

What has been your best moment playing baseball?

Every moment I get to step on the field is a great one, But one of my better ones was the walk off homer I hit against Will North to send us to the championship last season.

Who is your favorite professional baseball player?

Yoenis Cespedes

What is your favorite food?

I Eat it all, I am not picky what so ever lol.

What drives you?

What truly drives me is knowing that, in order to be something in life I need to work. Nothing is handed to you and I was taught that from a very young age.

Who is the toughest pitcher you faced?

Hans Crouse, out of California.

