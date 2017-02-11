Joe Barberio-St. Mary's-Player Profile

Joe Barberio
Birthday: 2/19/1999
Class: 2017
Baseball Background (Teams played for): Buffalo wings, Southtowns Knights, Nickel City 9, Lancaster and West Seneca Legion, Sports Union (AAA Muny), Team New Era
Positions: C, 2B
Likes: Hanging out with all of my friends and exploring new places, The beach, playing summer baseball, Cars
Dislikes: Nice gloves that aren't broken in nicely, When my car is on E, cold weather
Favorite Movie: the original Fast and Furious
Favorite TV Show: Brickleberry
Favorite Entertainer: Jonah Hill
Best Friend: Charles Bristol, John connolly, Jimmy Ando, Zach Penksa
Favorite Subject: Social Studies
Goal in Life: Be happy no matter what, I also want to be successful and enjoy my job
Awards/Honors: 2nd team all catholic
How many years have you played baseball? 13
What are your goals this season? Win the Georgetown Cup, win All Conference and all WNY.
Which teammate has the best voice? Jerry Hickson
Which teammate is the funniest? Jerry Hickson
What has been your best moment playing baseball? semi final playoff game vs st joes (my sophomore yer)
Who is your favorite professional baseball player? Joe Mauer
What is your favorite food? Nutella and Animal crackers
What drives you? My hatred of losing and knowing that there is always someone out there better than me
What is the funniest moment you witnessed playing baseball? There was light rain during an early morning game and i swung and the bat flew out of my hand and out of the field, it hit a telephone pole and flew back in
Who is your toughest competitor? Leugim Castillo
Who is the toughest pitcher you faced? Dan Dallas
