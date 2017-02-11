Joe Barberio-St. Mary's-Player Profile

Baseball and bat on grass field with white stripe. Low angle view with defocused foreground and background.Some others you may also like: (Photo: Willard, Willard)

Joe Barberio

Birthday: 2/19/1999

Class: 2017

Baseball Background (Teams played for): Buffalo wings, Southtowns Knights, Nickel City 9, Lancaster and West Seneca Legion, Sports Union (AAA Muny), Team New Era

Positions: C, 2B

Likes: Hanging out with all of my friends and exploring new places, The beach, playing summer baseball, Cars

Dislikes: Nice gloves that aren't broken in nicely, When my car is on E, cold weather

Favorite Movie: the original Fast and Furious

Favorite TV Show: Brickleberry

Favorite Entertainer: Jonah Hill

Best Friend: Charles Bristol, John connolly, Jimmy Ando, Zach Penksa

Favorite Subject: Social Studies

Goal in Life: Be happy no matter what, I also want to be successful and enjoy my job

Awards/Honors: 2nd team all catholic

How many years have you played baseball? 13

What are your goals this season? Win the Georgetown Cup, win All Conference and all WNY.

Which teammate has the best voice? Jerry Hickson

Which teammate is the funniest? Jerry Hickson

What has been your best moment playing baseball? semi final playoff game vs st joes (my sophomore yer)

Who is your favorite professional baseball player? Joe Mauer

What is your favorite food? Nutella and Animal crackers

What drives you? My hatred of losing and knowing that there is always someone out there better than me

What is the funniest moment you witnessed playing baseball? There was light rain during an early morning game and i swung and the bat flew out of my hand and out of the field, it hit a telephone pole and flew back in

Who is your toughest competitor? Leugim Castillo

Who is the toughest pitcher you faced? Dan Dallas

