WGRZ
Close
Weather Alert 15 weather alerts
Close

Joe Barberio-St. Mary's-Player Profile

WGRZ 7:07 PM. EST February 11, 2017

Joe Barberio

 

 

Birthday: 2/19/1999

 

Class: 2017

 

Baseball Background (Teams played for): Buffalo wings, Southtowns Knights, Nickel City 9, Lancaster and West Seneca Legion, Sports Union (AAA Muny), Team New Era

 

Positions: C, 2B

 

Likes: Hanging out with all of my friends and exploring new places, The beach, playing summer baseball, Cars

 

Dislikes: Nice gloves that aren't broken in nicely, When my car is on E, cold weather

 

Favorite Movie: the original Fast and Furious

 

Favorite TV Show: Brickleberry

 

Favorite Entertainer: Jonah Hill

 

Best Friend: Charles Bristol, John connolly, Jimmy Ando, Zach Penksa

 

Favorite Subject: Social Studies

 

Goal in Life: Be happy no matter what, I also want to be successful and enjoy my job

 

Awards/Honors: 2nd team all catholic

 

How many years have you played baseball? 13

 

 What are your goals this season? Win the Georgetown Cup, win All Conference and all WNY.

 

Which teammate has the best voice? Jerry Hickson

 

Which teammate is the funniest? Jerry Hickson

 

What has been your best moment playing baseball? semi final playoff game vs st joes (my sophomore yer)

 

Who is your favorite professional baseball player? Joe Mauer

 

What is your favorite food? Nutella and Animal crackers

 

What drives you? My hatred of losing and knowing that there is always someone out there better than me

 

What is the funniest moment you witnessed playing baseball? There was light rain during an early morning game and i swung and the bat flew out of my hand and out of the field, it hit a telephone pole and flew back in

 

Who is your toughest competitor?  Leugim Castillo

 

Who is the toughest pitcher you faced? Dan Dallas   

 

(© 2017 WGRZ)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories