HR Hit to Start the Season

WGRZ 8:39 AM. EDT April 07, 2017

Home Runs hit this season from the beginning of the season to 4/5/17

 

 

2 Home Runs:

Nick Kubas- Roy Hart

 

Home Runs:

Cordell O'Brien-Frewsburg

Matt Kruszka- Gowanda

Matt Grace- Niagara Falls   

Ben Schwab- Roy Hart

 

 

 

