Home Runs hit 5/1-5/3

WGRZ 1:09 PM. EDT May 05, 2017

Home Runs hit 5/1-5/3

 

 

 

Justin Daucher- Alden

Vince Gullo- Fredonia

Pierce Gardon- Holland

Connor Duck- Lancaster

Matt Grace- Niagara Falls

Joe Battaglia- Williamsville North

Josh Surowiec- Williamsville North

 

 

