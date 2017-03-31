ECIC IV Conference Preview
School Name: Cleveland Hill High School (Golden Eagles)
Head Coach: Michael Hamner
Assistant Coaches: None (Modified Coach Jared Prince)
2016 Varsity Record: 2-13 (1-11 league)
Starters Returning: Tyler Phillips, Brett Kochanski, David Grant, Sean Jones, Trevor Lewis, Zach Lewis
Key Players: Tyler Phillips, Brett Kochanski, Mitchell Dietl, Sean Jones, David Grant
Key Losses due to Graduation: Gary Aquila
Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet: Tyler Phillips, Brett Kochanski, Mitchell Dietl, Sean Jones, David Grant
Goals for Season: Play as leaders; respect the game, teammates, opponents, fans, umpires; play for the CH logo on the front of the jersey
School Name: Eden
Head Coach: Eric Cooper
Assistant Coaches: Brandon Dix (JV), Matt Haier (mod)
2016 Varsity Record: 13 - 5
Starters Returning: Joe LoTempio, Sawyer Overhoff, Colton Stetz, JJ Page, Andy Bialy
Key Players: Overhoff, LoTempio, Stetz, Bialy, Page (See above)
Key Losses due to Graduation: Mike Seggio, Frank Barnack, Cal Nowicki, Declan Pierce, Mitch Mason
Goals for Season: Win ECIC IV and Sectional Title, go as far as possible in state tournament.
School Name: Holland Dutchmen
Head Coach: Allan Bett
Assistant Coaches: Matt Helm
2016 Varsity Record: 5W – 7L
Starters Returning: Pierce Gardon, Dylan Taylor, Josh Ratajczak
Key Players: Pierce Gardon, Dylan Taylor, Josh Ratajczak, Nolan Perry, Tyler Schffler, Parker Bray
Key Losses due to Graduation: 6 starters from last year.
Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet:
Griffin Smith, Jaxon Smith, Joseph Mochol
Goals for Season: Get the new players into positions that help the team. They need to start the season off like they have been here all along
School Name: Lackawanna Steelers
Head Coach: Jeff Otremba
Assistant Coaches: none
2016 Varsity Record: 3-13
Starters Returning: 8
Key Players: Danny Elvers, Cris Swiatek, Zach Plehinger, Alex Rodriguez, Alex Bartels
Key Losses due to Graduation: Donovan Dilbert
Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet:
Alex Rodriguez and Cris Swiatek
Goals for Season: To compete with teams in our division
School Name: Springville Griffith Institute
Head Coach: Rick DeKay
Assistant Coaches: Jeff Wolf-Varsity, Joel Lux-JV Coach, Phil Taylor- Modified coach
2016 Varsity Record: 12-7,Runner up B-1 Championship
Starters Returning: Ian Baker-OF, Austin Coon-1B-P, Dan Wirfel-P-OF, Trevor Bunch-3B-P, Dan Robertson-SS-P
Key Players: Ian Baker-OF, Austin Coon-1B-P, Dan Wirfel-P-OF, Trevor Bunch-3B-P, Dan Robertson-SS-P, Jr Shaun Wright-C-P, Matt Evans-P-OF, Soph-Austin Lux-OF-P, Jarrett Wolf-2B-P,Mike Sobota-INF, Evan Elkins-P-OF-3B, Collin Rice-O-INF. Ty Sibiga-OF-P
Key Losses due to Graduation: Kyle Warner-currently pitching for Canisius College, Matt Sobota, Jake Smith-C, Colin DeWitt, Parker Rice
School Name: Tonawanda Warriors
Head Coach: John Frank
Assistant Coaches: Garrett Gardner, Jordan McGregor, Brian McCarthy
2016 Varsity Record: 10-8
Starters Returning: Seniors – Noah Mouton, Zach Stapf. Juniors – Tyler Buczkowski, Anthony Angelo. Sophomore – Jake Witkopf
Key Players: OF/P - Noah Mouton, OF/P Tyler Buczkowski, and 3B/P Jake Witkopf
Key Losses due to Graduation: C – Bret Kelly (Allegheny College), P – Cody Diaz, and 1B – Justin Holevinski
Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet:
OF – Tyler Buczkowski, 3B/P – Jake Witkopf
Goals for Season: Compete for a chance to win the division, improve every day, and make a run in the Sectionals.
Kennedy
Did not send Team information in
