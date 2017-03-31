WGRZ
ECIC IV Conference Preview

WGRZ 9:11 AM. EDT March 31, 2017

ECIC IV Conference Preview

 

 

 

School Name: Cleveland Hill High School (Golden Eagles)

Head Coach: Michael Hamner

Assistant Coaches: None (Modified Coach Jared Prince)

2016 Varsity Record: 2-13 (1-11 league)

Starters Returning: Tyler Phillips, Brett Kochanski, David Grant, Sean Jones, Trevor Lewis, Zach Lewis

Key Players: Tyler Phillips, Brett Kochanski, Mitchell Dietl, Sean Jones, David Grant

Key Losses due to Graduation: Gary Aquila

 

Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet: Tyler Phillips, Brett Kochanski, Mitchell Dietl, Sean Jones, David Grant

 

Goals for Season: Play as leaders; respect the game, teammates, opponents, fans, umpires; play for the CH logo on the front of the jersey

 

School Name: Eden                     

Head Coach: Eric Cooper

Assistant Coaches: Brandon Dix (JV), Matt Haier (mod)

2016 Varsity Record: 13 - 5

Starters Returning: Joe LoTempio, Sawyer Overhoff, Colton Stetz, JJ Page, Andy Bialy

 

Key Players: Overhoff, LoTempio, Stetz, Bialy, Page (See above)

 

Key Losses due to Graduation: Mike Seggio, Frank Barnack, Cal Nowicki, Declan Pierce, Mitch Mason

 

Goals for Season: Win ECIC IV and Sectional Title, go as far as possible in state tournament. 

 

 

School Name:         Holland Dutchmen

Head Coach:                                    Allan Bett

Assistant Coaches:                       Matt Helm

2016 Varsity Record:                     5W – 7L

 

Starters Returning:          Pierce Gardon, Dylan Taylor, Josh Ratajczak

 

Key Players:                     Pierce Gardon, Dylan Taylor, Josh Ratajczak, Nolan Perry, Tyler Schffler,                                                               Parker Bray

 

Key Losses due to Graduation:                         6 starters from last year.

 

Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet:

Griffin Smith, Jaxon Smith, Joseph Mochol

 

 

Goals for Season:  Get the new players into positions that help the team.  They need to start the season off like they have been here all along

 

 

School Name: Lackawanna Steelers

Head Coach: Jeff Otremba

Assistant Coaches: none

2016 Varsity Record: 3-13

Starters Returning: 8

Key Players: Danny Elvers, Cris Swiatek, Zach Plehinger, Alex Rodriguez, Alex Bartels

Key Losses due to Graduation: Donovan Dilbert

 

Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet:

Alex Rodriguez and Cris Swiatek

 

 

Goals for Season: To compete with teams in our division 

 

 

School Name:                     Springville Griffith Institute

 

Head Coach:                        Rick DeKay

 

Assistant Coaches:           Jeff Wolf-Varsity, Joel Lux-JV Coach, Phil Taylor- Modified coach

 

2016 Varsity Record:       12-7,Runner up B-1 Championship

 

Starters Returning:          Ian Baker-OF, Austin Coon-1B-P, Dan Wirfel-P-OF, Trevor Bunch-3B-P, Dan Robertson-SS-P

 

Key Players:                        Ian Baker-OF, Austin Coon-1B-P, Dan Wirfel-P-OF, Trevor Bunch-3B-P, Dan Robertson-SS-P, Jr Shaun Wright-C-P, Matt Evans-P-OF, Soph-Austin Lux-OF-P, Jarrett Wolf-2B-P,Mike Sobota-INF, Evan Elkins-P-OF-3B, Collin Rice-O-INF. Ty Sibiga-OF-P

 

Key Losses due to Graduation: Kyle Warner-currently pitching for Canisius College, Matt Sobota, Jake Smith-C, Colin DeWitt, Parker Rice

 

 

School Name:  Tonawanda Warriors

Head Coach:  John Frank

Assistant Coaches:  Garrett Gardner, Jordan McGregor, Brian McCarthy

2016 Varsity Record:  10-8

Starters Returning:  Seniors – Noah Mouton, Zach Stapf.  Juniors – Tyler Buczkowski, Anthony Angelo.  Sophomore – Jake Witkopf

 

Key Players:  OF/P - Noah Mouton, OF/P Tyler Buczkowski, and 3B/P Jake Witkopf

 

Key Losses due to Graduation:  C – Bret Kelly (Allegheny College), P – Cody Diaz, and 1B – Justin Holevinski

 

Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet:

OF – Tyler Buczkowski, 3B/P – Jake Witkopf

 

Goals for Season:  Compete for a chance to win the division, improve every day, and make a run in the Sectionals.

 

Kennedy

Did not send Team information in   

