ECIC IV Conference Preview

School Name: Cleveland Hill High School (Golden Eagles)

Head Coach: Michael Hamner

Assistant Coaches: None (Modified Coach Jared Prince)

2016 Varsity Record: 2-13 (1-11 league)

Starters Returning: Tyler Phillips, Brett Kochanski, David Grant, Sean Jones, Trevor Lewis, Zach Lewis

Key Players: Tyler Phillips, Brett Kochanski, Mitchell Dietl, Sean Jones, David Grant

Key Losses due to Graduation: Gary Aquila

Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet: Tyler Phillips, Brett Kochanski, Mitchell Dietl, Sean Jones, David Grant

Goals for Season: Play as leaders; respect the game, teammates, opponents, fans, umpires; play for the CH logo on the front of the jersey

School Name: Eden

Head Coach: Eric Cooper

Assistant Coaches: Brandon Dix (JV), Matt Haier (mod)

2016 Varsity Record: 13 - 5

Starters Returning: Joe LoTempio, Sawyer Overhoff, Colton Stetz, JJ Page, Andy Bialy

Key Players: Overhoff, LoTempio, Stetz, Bialy, Page (See above)

Key Losses due to Graduation: Mike Seggio, Frank Barnack, Cal Nowicki, Declan Pierce, Mitch Mason

Goals for Season: Win ECIC IV and Sectional Title, go as far as possible in state tournament.

School Name: Holland Dutchmen

Head Coach: Allan Bett

Assistant Coaches: Matt Helm

2016 Varsity Record: 5W – 7L

Starters Returning: Pierce Gardon, Dylan Taylor, Josh Ratajczak

Key Players: Pierce Gardon, Dylan Taylor, Josh Ratajczak, Nolan Perry, Tyler Schffler, Parker Bray

Key Losses due to Graduation: 6 starters from last year.

Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet:

Griffin Smith, Jaxon Smith, Joseph Mochol

Goals for Season: Get the new players into positions that help the team. They need to start the season off like they have been here all along

School Name: Lackawanna Steelers

Head Coach: Jeff Otremba

Assistant Coaches: none

2016 Varsity Record: 3-13

Starters Returning: 8

Key Players: Danny Elvers, Cris Swiatek, Zach Plehinger, Alex Rodriguez, Alex Bartels

Key Losses due to Graduation: Donovan Dilbert

Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet:

Alex Rodriguez and Cris Swiatek

Goals for Season: To compete with teams in our division

School Name: Springville Griffith Institute

Head Coach: Rick DeKay

Assistant Coaches: Jeff Wolf-Varsity, Joel Lux-JV Coach, Phil Taylor- Modified coach

2016 Varsity Record: 12-7,Runner up B-1 Championship

Starters Returning: Ian Baker-OF, Austin Coon-1B-P, Dan Wirfel-P-OF, Trevor Bunch-3B-P, Dan Robertson-SS-P

Key Players: Ian Baker-OF, Austin Coon-1B-P, Dan Wirfel-P-OF, Trevor Bunch-3B-P, Dan Robertson-SS-P, Jr Shaun Wright-C-P, Matt Evans-P-OF, Soph-Austin Lux-OF-P, Jarrett Wolf-2B-P,Mike Sobota-INF, Evan Elkins-P-OF-3B, Collin Rice-O-INF. Ty Sibiga-OF-P

Key Losses due to Graduation: Kyle Warner-currently pitching for Canisius College, Matt Sobota, Jake Smith-C, Colin DeWitt, Parker Rice

School Name: Tonawanda Warriors

Head Coach: John Frank

Assistant Coaches: Garrett Gardner, Jordan McGregor, Brian McCarthy

2016 Varsity Record: 10-8

Starters Returning: Seniors – Noah Mouton, Zach Stapf. Juniors – Tyler Buczkowski, Anthony Angelo. Sophomore – Jake Witkopf

Key Players: OF/P - Noah Mouton, OF/P Tyler Buczkowski, and 3B/P Jake Witkopf

Key Losses due to Graduation: C – Bret Kelly (Allegheny College), P – Cody Diaz, and 1B – Justin Holevinski

Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet:

OF – Tyler Buczkowski, 3B/P – Jake Witkopf

Goals for Season: Compete for a chance to win the division, improve every day, and make a run in the Sectionals.

