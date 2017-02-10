ECIC III Returning ALL Conference Players

2017 Returning All Conference Players from Last year:
First Team:
P: Mark Bailey- Maryvale
C: Ulric Petri- Cheektowaga
IF: Anthony Hernandez- Maryvale
OF: Mike Benthien- Maryvale
Second Team:
Zach Tojek- Amherst
Tommy Zolnowski- Cheektowaga
Zach Reinhardt- Cheektowaga
Joe Pagano- Depew
Austin Pilley- Depew
Aaron Potter- Depew
Alex Baase- East Aurora
Simon Krywcon- Maryvale
Trey Esquillin- Maryvale
Zach Franckowiak- Pioneer
Dan Wirfel- Springville
Ian Baker- Springville
Austin Coon- Springville
