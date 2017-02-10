WGRZ
ECIC III Returning ALL Conference Players

WGRZ 8:51 AM. EST February 10, 2017

2017 Returning All Conference Players from Last year:

 

First Team:

P:  Mark Bailey- Maryvale

C:  Ulric Petri- Cheektowaga

IF:  Anthony Hernandez- Maryvale

OF:  Mike Benthien- Maryvale

 

Second Team:

Zach Tojek- Amherst

Tommy Zolnowski- Cheektowaga

Zach Reinhardt- Cheektowaga

Joe Pagano- Depew

Austin Pilley- Depew

Aaron Potter- Depew

Alex Baase- East Aurora

Simon Krywcon- Maryvale

Trey Esquillin- Maryvale

Zach Franckowiak- Pioneer

Dan Wirfel- Springville

Ian Baker- Springville

Austin Coon- Springville

 

 

 

 

