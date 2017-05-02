WGRZ
Close
Weather Alert 8 weather alerts
Close

ECIC III Players of the Week 4/22-4/29

WGRZ 6:58 PM. EDT May 02, 2017

ECIC III Players of the Week (4/22-4/29)

 

 

 

 

Aaron Chase- Starpoint

Anthony Hernandez- Maryvale

Austin Meenaghan- Starpoint

Hunter Desiderio- Maryvale

Ryan Haak- Depew

Tom Bednarski- Alden

Trey Esquilin- Maryvale

 

 

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories