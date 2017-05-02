Close ECIC III Players of the Week 4/22-4/29 WGRZ 6:58 PM. EDT May 02, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST ECIC III Players of the Week (4/22-4/29) Aaron Chase- StarpointAnthony Hernandez- MaryvaleAustin Meenaghan- StarpointHunter Desiderio- MaryvaleRyan Haak- DepewTom Bednarski- AldenTrey Esquilin- Maryvale © 2017 WGRZ-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Spilled Mulch Dyes Scajaquada Creek Red Two Men Hospitalized After Being Hit By Car Marisol Bequeaths Estate To Albright-Knox Labatt USA To Move Headquarters To 79 Perry Vaillancourts Ask For Prayers Ahead Of Update Home Delivery Begins For Medical Marijuana Shoreline Trail Project Completed Cheektowaga Public Meeting On Sex Offender NYS Senate Bills Aimed To Curb Opioid Abuse Scajaquada Creek turns red More Stories Wind Advisory for WNY, gusts up to 50 mph May. 2, 2017, 2:52 p.m. NY moving ahead with Common Core changes May. 2, 2017, 1:20 p.m. Lake Ontario Response Team Formed May. 2, 2017, 6:47 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs