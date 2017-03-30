ECIC III Conference Preview
School Name: Alden
Head Coach: Tom Zaccardo
Assistant Coaches: Adam Wolfley
Aaron Kerr
2016 Varsity Record: 16-6
Won Section B1 Title
Lost to Fredonia in B1 vs B2 Game
Starters Returning: 7
Key Players: Tom Bednarski, Tim Pellittieri, Bryan Cybulski, Nate Reger
Key Losses due to Graduation:
Jordan Stockweather, Colton Pyszczynski, Lyle Grant
Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet:
Nate Lund, JJ Foster
Goals for Season: Sectional Title/Overall B-Title
School Name: Cheektowaga Central
Head Coach: Jim Pernick
Assistant Coaches: Matt Bauman
2016 Varsity Record: 2-13
Starters Returning: Ulric Petri (C), Tommy Zolnowski (P, SS, CF), Zack Reinhardt (P, 1B, OF), Luke Mortellaro (OF), Joe Sciera (3B/1B), Matt Burke (2B), Adam Bellaus (OF)
Key Players: Ulric Petri (C), Tommy Zolnowski (P, SS, CF), Zack Reinhardt (P, 1B, OF), Alex Sparbell (C, 3B, P), Zack Karp (P, 1B), Luke Mortellaro (OF)
Key Losses due to Graduation: Ryan Skowron (SS)
Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet: Ulric Petri (C), Tommy Zolnowski (P, SS, CF), Zack Reinhardt (P, 1B, OF), Alex Sparbell (C, 3B, P), Zack Karp (P, 1B), Luke Mortellaro (OF)
Goals for Season: Look to improve upon last year’s record. Get to .500 or better. Have a chance to really surprise the times in our conference.
School Name: Depew High School
Head Coach: Dennis Crawley
Assistant Coaches: Tony Sekuterski
2016 Varsity Record: 4-14
Starters Returning: Joe Pagano (10) , Jon Wolf (12) , Aaron Potter (12) , Dante DiRienzo ( 10 ) , A J Hammer (11) , Zac Buck ( 10 ) , Sean Miller (10) , Brendan Hejmanowski ( 12) , Cameron Miller (12)
Key Players: Joe Pagano (SS) , Aaron Potter ( P , 3b ) , AJ Hammer ( P,1B ) , Dante DiRienzo ( CF, INF ) , Jon Wolf ( P, 2B ) and all our Pitchers
Key Losses due to Graduation: None
Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet:
Joe Pagano (10) is a very talented infielder and has a great awareness at the plate . Josh Goss (10) is going to surprise many on the hill and Dante DiRienzo (10) is a very good all around player . A J Hammer (11) is going to be looked at to carry a big load on the mound.
School Name: East Aurora High School
Head Coach: Stephen Sokolski
Assistant Coaches: none
2016 Varsity Record: 15-5
Starters Returning: Alex Baase, Tyler Phillips, Charlie Cook, Nate Mucci
Key Players: Alex Baase and Nate Mucci
Key Losses due to Graduation: Noah Thompson and Nate Kruger
Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet:
Alex Baase
Goals for Season: Win the Division and do well in the playoffs
School Name: Maryvale
Head Coach: Ryan Mohr (2nd Season)
Assistant Coaches: Mike Sparks, Mark Kensy, Steve Wellenc
2016 Record: 16-6, ECIC 3 Champions
Starters Returning:
· Anthony Hernandez(SS,P)-Senior
o .421 BA, 2 HR, 23 RBI, Pitching: 3-2, 1.58 ERA
o 1st Team ECIC 3 All-Star, Honorable Mention All WNY
· Michael Flemming (C)- Senior
o 1 HR, 17 RBI
o Honorable Mention ECIC 3 All-Star
· Mark Bailey (P, SS)- Junior
o Pitching: 3-1 2.79 ERA, 13 RBI
o 1st Team ECIC 3 All-Star
· Trey Esquilin (OF, 1B)- Junior
o .370 BA
o 2nd Team ECIC 3 All-Star
· Simon Krywcun (CF)- Junior
o Outstanding defensive CF, .296 BA ,13 RBI
o 2nd Team ECIC 3 All-Star
· Part Time Starters
o Zach Amato (OF)- Junior
o DeAnte Mecca (IF,P)- Junior…missed most of last season with injury
o Paul Tripi (IF,P) Junior….missed all of last year with injury, starter as a freshman
Key Losses due to Graduation: Mike Benthien, Justin Magda, Cory Gruenthaner, Sean McCarthy
Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar:
Paul Tripi- missed all of last season with injury, started as freshman on Sectional Championship team
Anthony Hernandez- 4 year starter and 3 time ECIC Division 3 All Star. Hits with power to all fields, approaching 100 career hits. Outstanding pitcher.
Mike Flemming -solid defensive catcher with a great plate approach and discipline
Connor Desiderio- freshman pitcher who started at QB for successful football team
Mark Bailey- fierce competitor who will help anchor a deep pitching staff
School Name: Pioneer Central
Head Coach: Bill Connelly
Assistant Coaches: David Buncy
2016 Varsity Record: 4-14
Starters Returning: Jason Gauthier, Marcus Mcwilliams
Key Players: Marcus Mcwilliams , Jason Gauthier, Cole Rogers , Jason Corbett
Key Losses due to Graduation: Justin Uhteg, Nate Tackentien , Austin Kossow
Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet:
Jason Corbett, Cole Rogers
Goals for Season: This years team is very young. We will probably start 5 sophmores and a Freshman. The goal will be to be competitive within the division and see growth throughout.
School Name: Starpoint Spartans
Head Coach: Tim Racey
Assistant Coaches: Chris Prezioso(JV)
Zach Monell (Mod)
2016 Varsity Record: 10-5 Overall
Starters Returning: Austin Meenaghan (1B) All-WNY Hon. Mention, Joe Chenez (SP) ECIC Div 2 2nd Team, Sam Wagner (SS), ECIC Div 2 2nd Team,
Key Losses due to Graduation: Matt Cross (NCCC) 1st Team ALL-WNY (C), Brandon Joslin (Houghton College (SP)
Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet:
SOPH: Adam Rankie SS, SP. Aaron Chase SS, P(Starting QB as a Fresh & Soph,) Jr. Kyle Harrington (CF) All 3 are smooth fielders and above average hitters.
Goals for Season:
To win the ECIC Division 3 League and advance on sectionals as far as possible.
