ECIC III Conference Preview

School Name: Alden

Head Coach: Tom Zaccardo

Assistant Coaches: Adam Wolfley

Aaron Kerr

2016 Varsity Record: 16-6

Won Section B1 Title

Lost to Fredonia in B1 vs B2 Game

Starters Returning: 7

Key Players: Tom Bednarski, Tim Pellittieri, Bryan Cybulski, Nate Reger

Key Losses due to Graduation:

Jordan Stockweather, Colton Pyszczynski, Lyle Grant

Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet:

Nate Lund, JJ Foster

Goals for Season: Sectional Title/Overall B-Title

School Name: Cheektowaga Central

Head Coach: Jim Pernick

Assistant Coaches: Matt Bauman

2016 Varsity Record: 2-13

Starters Returning: Ulric Petri (C), Tommy Zolnowski (P, SS, CF), Zack Reinhardt (P, 1B, OF), Luke Mortellaro (OF), Joe Sciera (3B/1B), Matt Burke (2B), Adam Bellaus (OF)

Key Players: Ulric Petri (C), Tommy Zolnowski (P, SS, CF), Zack Reinhardt (P, 1B, OF), Alex Sparbell (C, 3B, P), Zack Karp (P, 1B), Luke Mortellaro (OF)

Key Losses due to Graduation: Ryan Skowron (SS)

Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet: Ulric Petri (C), Tommy Zolnowski (P, SS, CF), Zack Reinhardt (P, 1B, OF), Alex Sparbell (C, 3B, P), Zack Karp (P, 1B), Luke Mortellaro (OF)

Goals for Season: Look to improve upon last year’s record. Get to .500 or better. Have a chance to really surprise the times in our conference.

School Name: Depew High School

Head Coach: Dennis Crawley

Assistant Coaches: Tony Sekuterski

2016 Varsity Record: 4-14

Starters Returning: Joe Pagano (10) , Jon Wolf (12) , Aaron Potter (12) , Dante DiRienzo ( 10 ) , A J Hammer (11) , Zac Buck ( 10 ) , Sean Miller (10) , Brendan Hejmanowski ( 12) , Cameron Miller (12)

Key Players: Joe Pagano (SS) , Aaron Potter ( P , 3b ) , AJ Hammer ( P,1B ) , Dante DiRienzo ( CF, INF ) , Jon Wolf ( P, 2B ) and all our Pitchers

Key Losses due to Graduation: None

Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet:

Joe Pagano (10) is a very talented infielder and has a great awareness at the plate . Josh Goss (10) is going to surprise many on the hill and Dante DiRienzo (10) is a very good all around player . A J Hammer (11) is going to be looked at to carry a big load on the mound.

School Name: East Aurora High School

Head Coach: Stephen Sokolski

Assistant Coaches: none

2016 Varsity Record: 15-5

Starters Returning: Alex Baase, Tyler Phillips, Charlie Cook, Nate Mucci

Key Players: Alex Baase and Nate Mucci

Key Losses due to Graduation: Noah Thompson and Nate Kruger

Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet:

Alex Baase

Goals for Season: Win the Division and do well in the playoffs

School Name: Maryvale

Head Coach: Ryan Mohr (2nd Season)

Assistant Coaches: Mike Sparks, Mark Kensy, Steve Wellenc

2016 Record: 16-6, ECIC 3 Champions

Starters Returning:

· Anthony Hernandez(SS,P)-Senior

o .421 BA, 2 HR, 23 RBI, Pitching: 3-2, 1.58 ERA

o 1st Team ECIC 3 All-Star, Honorable Mention All WNY

· Michael Flemming (C)- Senior

o 1 HR, 17 RBI

o Honorable Mention ECIC 3 All-Star

· Mark Bailey (P, SS)- Junior

o Pitching: 3-1 2.79 ERA, 13 RBI

o 1st Team ECIC 3 All-Star

· Trey Esquilin (OF, 1B)- Junior

o .370 BA

o 2nd Team ECIC 3 All-Star

· Simon Krywcun (CF)- Junior

o Outstanding defensive CF, .296 BA ,13 RBI

o 2nd Team ECIC 3 All-Star

· Part Time Starters

o Zach Amato (OF)- Junior

o DeAnte Mecca (IF,P)- Junior…missed most of last season with injury

o Paul Tripi (IF,P) Junior….missed all of last year with injury, starter as a freshman

Key Losses due to Graduation: Mike Benthien, Justin Magda, Cory Gruenthaner, Sean McCarthy

Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar:

Paul Tripi- missed all of last season with injury, started as freshman on Sectional Championship team

Anthony Hernandez- 4 year starter and 3 time ECIC Division 3 All Star. Hits with power to all fields, approaching 100 career hits. Outstanding pitcher.

Mike Flemming -solid defensive catcher with a great plate approach and discipline

Connor Desiderio- freshman pitcher who started at QB for successful football team

Mark Bailey- fierce competitor who will help anchor a deep pitching staff

School Name: Pioneer Central

Head Coach: Bill Connelly

Assistant Coaches: David Buncy

2016 Varsity Record: 4-14

Starters Returning: Jason Gauthier, Marcus Mcwilliams

Key Players: Marcus Mcwilliams , Jason Gauthier, Cole Rogers , Jason Corbett

Key Losses due to Graduation: Justin Uhteg, Nate Tackentien , Austin Kossow

Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet:

Jason Corbett, Cole Rogers

Goals for Season: This years team is very young. We will probably start 5 sophmores and a Freshman. The goal will be to be competitive within the division and see growth throughout.

School Name: Starpoint Spartans

Head Coach: Tim Racey

Assistant Coaches: Chris Prezioso(JV)

Zach Monell (Mod)

2016 Varsity Record: 10-5 Overall

Starters Returning: Austin Meenaghan (1B) All-WNY Hon. Mention, Joe Chenez (SP) ECIC Div 2 2nd Team, Sam Wagner (SS), ECIC Div 2 2nd Team,

Key Losses due to Graduation: Matt Cross (NCCC) 1st Team ALL-WNY (C), Brandon Joslin (Houghton College (SP)

Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet:

SOPH: Adam Rankie SS, SP. Aaron Chase SS, P(Starting QB as a Fresh & Soph,) Jr. Kyle Harrington (CF) All 3 are smooth fielders and above average hitters.

Goals for Season:

To win the ECIC Division 3 League and advance on sectionals as far as possible.

