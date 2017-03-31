kid pitching baseball high school game (Photo: gilltrejos, gilltrejos)

ECIC II Conference Preview

School Name: Amherst Central High School

Head Coach: Brian Davis

Assistant Coaches: Chris Dolce

2016 Varsity Record: (15-7 overall) (9-3 ECIC Division II) *Runner-Up in Class A2 Sectional Finals

Starters Returning: Will Grisko (OF), Zach Tojek (OF), Brian Fulford (C), Duncan MacDonald (IF)

Key Players: Will Grisko (OF), Zach Tojek (OF), Brian Fulford (C), Duncan MacDonald (IF), Ben Nagy (IF), Michael Walsh (P/1B)

Key Losses due to Graduation: Nick Foster (P/IF), Rory Walsh (OF), Sean Andrews (P), Nathan Cole (P/IF), Clark McLellan (IF), Sean Gibson (P/IF),

Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet:

Ben Nagy (P/IF)

Jake Lajeunesse (P/IF)

Goals for Season: Win ECIC Division II Regular Season Championship

Return to and win the Class A2 Finals

School Name: Lake Shore Eagles

Head Coach: Bob Kowal

Assistant Coaches: Dan Conrad, Bill Anderson, John Coyle

2016 Varsity Record: 6-15

Starters Returning: Andrew McDonaugh (LF), Eric Senior (P, 1B), Erik Reichen (DH-P), Davis Glashauser (RF-P), Ryan Utley (C)

Key Players: Pitching Strength Eric Senior, Nate Lockwood, Erik Reichen, Davis Glashauser, Aaron Freeman all are solid Right handers. Bryce Toth and Alex Buckley are both lefties. Team Speed Jackson Kwilos, Erik Reichen. Freshman Zach Evans-SS, John Wilson-2B, Zach Len

Key Losses due to Graduation: Alex Whipple (2nd Team ALL WNY) Corey Fiutko, Collin Fiutko, Dave Killian

Goals for Season: Only Division to have 2 Sectional Champs (Will East/Iroquois) The key to the season is depth. I think we have it.

School Name: Sweet Home High School

Head Coach: Jon Campolo

Assistant Coaches: Travis Denman

2016 Varsity Record: 5 - 16

Starters Returning:



Mike Romanowski (Sr.) - #1 in pitching rotation and 3 year starter, 3B, and 2B - Mike has a strong arm, and plays infield positions equally well. He batted .382 last year

Kevin Liska (Sr.) - #2 in pitching rotation, starting 1B, and plays RF. Kevin has the most velocity on his fastball and has improved since last year. He batted .326 with 0 K's last season. He has a lot of power at the plate.

Sean Whitehead (Sr.) - starting SS for the 2nd year, and a 3 year starter on Varsity. Sean batted .366 with 14 stolen bases in league play, and 18 total last season. He has a lot of range at SS and has a strong arm.

Luke Pappagallo (Sr.) - Starting Center Fielder - Luke has the speed, and ability to track many outfield hits.

Luke Dory (Sr.) - Starting 2B and relief pitcher. Luke has tremendous range, quick to the ball, and a strong arm.

Jake Ohman (Sr.) - Jake missed last year due to an injury, but is 100% healthy this year. Jake is a pitcher, 2B, 3B, and OF. He is extremely fast, strong arm, and has improved his hitting this year.

Anthony Frascatore (Jr.) - Starting left fielder for the 2nd year. Anthony is extremely fast and can track any ball, and has a very strong arm. He has very quick hands, and is a tough out. Anthony batted .350 last year.

Tyler Edholm (Jr.) - Starting RF, but multi-positional player. Plays all positions equally well. He has a lot of power at the plate, and hit .280 last season.

Josh Bystrak (Jr.) - #3 in pitching rotation, and starting 3B. Josh's velocity has increased this year. He had a lot of success last year against some of the better hitting teams. I think he is going to be a force on the mound this year.

Key Players: Sean Whitehead, Kevin Liska, Mike Romanowski, Jake Ohman, Luke Dory, and Luke Pappagallo

Key Losses due to Graduation: Austin Wilson (Catcher, Pitcher, 1B), and Ryan Scero (DH, and 1B).

Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet: Anthony Frascatore 11th (LF, CF, P) , Josh Bystrak 11th (P) , Keith Murphy 10th (DH, 1B) , and Shawn Romanowski 9th (Catcher).

Goals for Season: Short-term team goals are to improve each game, and have a winning record.

Long-term team goal is to win Sectionals.

School Name: West Seneca East

Head Coach: Dave Giancola

Assistant Coaches: Joe Godzala, Matt DiFlavio

2016 Varsity Record: 5-12

Starters Returning: 7

Key Players: Josh Sheehan, Junior, Pitcher/1B – 1st Team All-League

Matthew Klos, Senior, OF – 1st Team All-League

Justin Gospodarski, Senior, 2B – 2nd Team All-League

Vinnie Cenamme, Junior, Pitcher/1B – Hon. Men. All-League

Adam Stradtman, Junior, SS

Cole Lewis, Junior, INF/OF

Adam Wojciechowski, Sophomore, C

Key Losses due to Graduation: Austin Mackowiak, Dan Picciano

Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet:

Adam Wojciechowski, Sophomore, C

Camden Wypior, Freshman, P/3B

Goals for Season: We are looking to contend for the division and earn a high playoff seed. Although still a relatively young team, we return a number of starters. Our pitching rotation is deep and returns two big left-handers - Josh Sheehan and Vinnie Cenamme – who will also anchor the middle of the order. Senior Co-Captains, Matt Klos and Justin Gospodarski, are 4-year varsity players.

School Name: Williamsville East

Head Coach: Jerry Gasz

Assistant Coaches: Bill Wolf

2016 Varsity Record: Division ECIC II (11-1)

Overall 22 and 7

Ranked 3rd in WNY

Ranked 3rd in State

Starters Returning: Seven and 15 overall

Key Players: Charlie Mack, Mike Steffan, Joe Mack, Nick Kieffer, Jack Rubins, Ben Geiger, Nick Falkides and Drew Elliott

Key Losses due to Graduation Mike Potauralski , Ryan Foster,and Mike Shanahan

Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet:

Charlie Mack, Mike Steffan

Goals for Season:

1) To repeat as ECIC II Champs 2) Repeat as Class A Sectional Champs 3) To get back to the Final 4 and win the State Championship

School Name: Williamsville South Billies

Head Coach: Chris Murphy

Assistant Coaches: Kraig Kurzanski, Phil Stasiak

2016 Varsity Record: 12 - 8 (10-2 in Ecic II)

Starters Returning: LF- Mitchell Binda, 2B- John Genau, SS- Ryan Burns, P- Nate Del Signore, David Balk, Josh Foster, Adam Braniecki, Ryan Woods

Key Players: Middle infielders Ryan Burns(SS) and John Genau (2B)- all League 1st team – led team in hits

Mitchell Binda - all League 1st team

Josh Foster and Nate DelSIgnore – Starting Pitchers

Key Losses due to Graduation: Graduated 8 senior contributors including P- Joe Zanelotti, Owen Maley, DH – Rickardo Folkes, INF- Justin Moon and OF- Jordan Buell and Jack Holyoke

Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet:

Elijah Zells and Matt Chrzanowski OF

Adam Braniecki 1b/P

Austin Martin – man of many positions

Ryan Hann- Corner Inf

Goals for Season:

Compete for ECIC II Title and Section Title

Beat Rival Williamsville East who we lost to three times last year.

School Name- Iroquois

