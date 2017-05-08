WGRZ
ECIC I Players of the Week 5/1-5/7

WGRZ 1:11 PM. EDT May 08, 2017

Jared Shalke- Clarence

Andrew Lorenz- Clarence  

Jake Storey- Hamburg

Ben Damiani- Lancaster

Collin Reformat- Lancaster

Josh Surowiec- Williamsville North

Kyle Spoth- Williamsville North  

 

 

 

