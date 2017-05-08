Close ECIC I Players of the Week 5/1-5/7 WGRZ 1:11 PM. EDT May 08, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST ECIC I Players of the Week 5/1-5/7 Jared Shalke- ClarenceAndrew Lorenz- Clarence Jake Storey- HamburgBen Damiani- LancasterCollin Reformat- LancasterJosh Surowiec- Williamsville NorthKyle Spoth- Williamsville North © 2017 WGRZ-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Spilled Mulch Dyes Scajaquada Creek Red Two Men Hospitalized After Being Hit By Car Marisol Bequeaths Estate To Albright-Knox Labatt USA To Move Headquarters To 79 Perry Vaillancourts Ask For Prayers Ahead Of Update Home Delivery Begins For Medical Marijuana Shoreline Trail Project Completed Cheektowaga Public Meeting On Sex Offender NYS Senate Bills Aimed To Curb Opioid Abuse Scajaquada Creek turns red More Stories Wounded Buffalo officer in fair condition May. 7, 2017, 6:13 p.m. Pigeon indicted on federal charge May. 8, 2017, 12:07 p.m. Sally Yates to offer first public account of Flynn's… May. 8, 2017, 9:31 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs