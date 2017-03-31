ECIC I Conference Preview
School Name: Clarence High School
Head Coach: David Smith
Assistant Coaches: Ed Warnke
2016 Varsity Record: 10-12
Starters Returning: Jared Shalke, Niko Arroyave-Mullen, Nick Ciraolo
Key Players: Jared Shalke, Niko Arroyave-Mullen, Nick Ciraolo
Key Losses due to Graduation: Nick Kiener and Dillon Boyack
Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet: Jack Putney
Goals for Season: Section VI AA Title
School Name: Frontier
Head Coach: Mike Morlock
Assistant Coaches: Warren Lease, Tom Hesketh
2016 Varsity Record: 5-15
Starters Returning: (3) Matt Kellner, Brian Norsen, Brian Pienta
Key Players: Matt Kellner, Brian Norsen, Brian Pienta, Robert Gruber
Key Losses due to Graduation: None
Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet:
Brian Norsen, Brian Pienta, Connor Eisenmann
Goals for Season: Be competitive in the best division in W.N.Y.
School Name: Hamburg
Head Coach: Derek Hill
Assistant Coaches: Adam O’Shei, Ryan Turner
2016 Varsity Record: 15-7 ECIC I
Starters Returning: Devon Crowley (Sr) , Jake Storey (Jr).
Last year Jake was second team ECIC I as a Sophomore OF/P
Key Players: Devon and Jake will be our core guys.
Also Junior C Owen Gonter and Sophomore P Dylan Crowley.
Key Losses due to Graduation: Austin O’Shei (Gannon), Griff DeMayo (Gannon), Garrett Baugher (Patrick Henry CC), Jason Lucarelli.
Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet: Freshman Kyle Borrello could be one of our top 2 pitchers and bat in the middle of the lineup. Owen Gonter is well known in hockey circles (1st team all-state I believe), but is just as talented in baseball. He doesn’t play any travel baseball so not many people know about him yet. Dylan Crowley is a lefty pitcher and appears to be our top arm right now. He has worked incredibly hard in the offseason and has received calls from George Washington.
Goals for Season:
See steady growth throughout the regular season as we navigate the ultra-competitive ECIC 1 and put ourselves in a position to make a big run come playoff time in the A bracket.
School Name: Jamestown High School
Head Coach: David Roehmholdt
Assistant Coaches: Brad Peterson
2016 Varsity Record: 4-17
Starters Returning: 6
Key Players: Matt Hill (P/CF) (11) Andrew Pumford (C/P 3 year starter at C) (11) Drew Boggs (P/1b) (10) Bryce Jackson (P) (10)
Key Losses due to Graduation: Noah Johnson, Davante Strudwick, Griffin Noon
Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet:
Matt Hill- Lost most of sophomore season to injury- opening day starter.
Andrew Pumford- 9th-11th grade starter behind the plate
Drew Boggs/Bryce Jackson- 10th grade pitchers who saw time on the mound as 9th graders.
School Name: Lancaster Legends
Head Coach: Mark Dalfonso
Assistant Coach: Derek Jozwiak
2016 Varsity Record: 18-2
Starters Returning: 6
Key Players: Leugim Castillo, Collin Reformat, Max Giordano
Key Losses due to Graduation: Ben Monti, Alex Damiani, Ben Closson
Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar: (P) Glenn Stever
Goals for season: Win every inning one inning at a time!!!!!!!
School Name: Orchard Park
Head Coach: Jim Gibson
Assistant Coaches: Chuck Senn, Chris Frankowski, Shawn Gavigan, Jeff Dietrich
2016 Varsity Record: 16-6 overall, 12-2 division
Starters Returning: SS Troy Banks-12, 3B Jordan Lewis- 12, 1B Zach Prince-12, C Troy Hattala-12, RF Cole Hollins-12,
Key Players: : SS Troy Banks-12, 3B Jordan Lewis- 12, 1B Zach Prince-12, C Troy Hattala-12, RF Cole Hollins-12, P Adam Riter-10, P Tyler Regan-11,
Key Losses due to Graduation: P- Ben Wereski, P- Jacob Lewsi, OF- Jake Woodrich, 3B- Jeff Palczewski
Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet:
Players will be given the opportunity to step forward and show what they can do in practices and the Florida trip.
Goals for Season:
We have a young untested team with great talent and potential. The Florida trip will go a long way to sorting out who can step up and contribute this year.
School Name: West Seneca West Indians
Head Coach: Jonathan Van Remmen
2016 Varsity Record: 10-10
Starters Returning: Jacob Biddeman, Anthony Dejoseph, Brandon Gumulak, James Przybyszewski, Connor Reinlander, Jacob Siwy, Ben Sokolowski,
Key Players: Connor Reilander(catcher), Brandon Gumulak(Pitcher), Anthony Dejoseph(Short stop), Jacob Biddeman(1B), Ben Sokolowski (2b). James Przybyszewski(OF)
Key Losses due to Graduation: Payton Gattie(P), Dawson Broad(SS), Adam Lampman(P),
Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet:
Chase Chodkowski
Goals for Season:
Improve on last year’s momentum and to go deep into the playoffs!
Williamsville North
Did not send in team information
