ECIC I Conference Preview

School Name: Clarence High School

Head Coach: David Smith

Assistant Coaches: Ed Warnke

2016 Varsity Record: 10-12

Starters Returning: Jared Shalke, Niko Arroyave-Mullen, Nick Ciraolo

Key Players: Jared Shalke, Niko Arroyave-Mullen, Nick Ciraolo

Key Losses due to Graduation: Nick Kiener and Dillon Boyack

Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet: Jack Putney

Goals for Season: Section VI AA Title

School Name: Frontier

Head Coach: Mike Morlock

Assistant Coaches: Warren Lease, Tom Hesketh

2016 Varsity Record: 5-15

Starters Returning: (3) Matt Kellner, Brian Norsen, Brian Pienta

Key Players: Matt Kellner, Brian Norsen, Brian Pienta, Robert Gruber

Key Losses due to Graduation: None

Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet:

Brian Norsen, Brian Pienta, Connor Eisenmann

Goals for Season: Be competitive in the best division in W.N.Y.

School Name: Hamburg

Head Coach: Derek Hill

Assistant Coaches: Adam O’Shei, Ryan Turner

2016 Varsity Record: 15-7 ECIC I

Starters Returning: Devon Crowley (Sr) , Jake Storey (Jr).

Last year Jake was second team ECIC I as a Sophomore OF/P

Key Players: Devon and Jake will be our core guys.

Also Junior C Owen Gonter and Sophomore P Dylan Crowley.

Key Losses due to Graduation: Austin O’Shei (Gannon), Griff DeMayo (Gannon), Garrett Baugher (Patrick Henry CC), Jason Lucarelli.

Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet: Freshman Kyle Borrello could be one of our top 2 pitchers and bat in the middle of the lineup. Owen Gonter is well known in hockey circles (1st team all-state I believe), but is just as talented in baseball. He doesn’t play any travel baseball so not many people know about him yet. Dylan Crowley is a lefty pitcher and appears to be our top arm right now. He has worked incredibly hard in the offseason and has received calls from George Washington.

Goals for Season:

See steady growth throughout the regular season as we navigate the ultra-competitive ECIC 1 and put ourselves in a position to make a big run come playoff time in the A bracket.

School Name: Jamestown High School

Head Coach: David Roehmholdt

Assistant Coaches: Brad Peterson

2016 Varsity Record: 4-17

Starters Returning: 6

Key Players: Matt Hill (P/CF) (11) Andrew Pumford (C/P 3 year starter at C) (11) Drew Boggs (P/1b) (10) Bryce Jackson (P) (10)

Key Losses due to Graduation: Noah Johnson, Davante Strudwick, Griffin Noon

Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet:

Matt Hill- Lost most of sophomore season to injury- opening day starter.

Andrew Pumford- 9th-11th grade starter behind the plate

Drew Boggs/Bryce Jackson- 10th grade pitchers who saw time on the mound as 9th graders.

School Name: Lancaster Legends

Head Coach: Mark Dalfonso

Assistant Coach: Derek Jozwiak

2016 Varsity Record: 18-2

Starters Returning: 6

Key Players: Leugim Castillo, Collin Reformat, Max Giordano

Key Losses due to Graduation: Ben Monti, Alex Damiani, Ben Closson

Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar: (P) Glenn Stever

Goals for season: Win every inning one inning at a time!!!!!!!

School Name: Orchard Park

Head Coach: Jim Gibson

Assistant Coaches: Chuck Senn, Chris Frankowski, Shawn Gavigan, Jeff Dietrich

2016 Varsity Record: 16-6 overall, 12-2 division

Starters Returning: SS Troy Banks-12, 3B Jordan Lewis- 12, 1B Zach Prince-12, C Troy Hattala-12, RF Cole Hollins-12,

Key Players: : SS Troy Banks-12, 3B Jordan Lewis- 12, 1B Zach Prince-12, C Troy Hattala-12, RF Cole Hollins-12, P Adam Riter-10, P Tyler Regan-11,

Key Losses due to Graduation: P- Ben Wereski, P- Jacob Lewsi, OF- Jake Woodrich, 3B- Jeff Palczewski

Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet:

Players will be given the opportunity to step forward and show what they can do in practices and the Florida trip.

Goals for Season:

We have a young untested team with great talent and potential. The Florida trip will go a long way to sorting out who can step up and contribute this year.

School Name: West Seneca West Indians

Head Coach: Jonathan Van Remmen

2016 Varsity Record: 10-10

Starters Returning: Jacob Biddeman, Anthony Dejoseph, Brandon Gumulak, James Przybyszewski, Connor Reinlander, Jacob Siwy, Ben Sokolowski,

Key Players: Connor Reilander(catcher), Brandon Gumulak(Pitcher), Anthony Dejoseph(Short stop), Jacob Biddeman(1B), Ben Sokolowski (2b). James Przybyszewski(OF)

Key Losses due to Graduation: Payton Gattie(P), Dawson Broad(SS), Adam Lampman(P),

Players to watch out for that should be on everyone’s radar and are not yet:

Chase Chodkowski

Goals for Season:

Improve on last year’s momentum and to go deep into the playoffs!

Williamsville North

Did not send in team information

