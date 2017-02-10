Cornell Cup I Returning ALL Conference Players

2017 Returning All Conference Players from Last year:
First Team:
C: Noah King- City Honors
IF: Robert O'Dell- Burgard
IF: Max Schmarder- Olmsted
DH: Branden Kessler- Hutch Tech
P: Justin Wisnewski- City Honors
P: Carlos Torres- McKinley
Second Team:
Gabe Glahe- City Honors
Hilbierto Pagan- McKinley
Orlando Melendez- McKinley
Gio Chimera- Olmsted
Isaiah McDuffie- Olmsted
Dylan Lang- South Park
(© 2017 WGRZ)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs