Cornell Cup I Returning ALL Conference Players

WGRZ 6:02 PM. EST February 10, 2017

2017 Returning All Conference Players from Last year:

 

 

First Team:

 

C:   Noah King- City Honors

IF:  Robert O'Dell- Burgard

IF:  Max Schmarder- Olmsted

DH:  Branden Kessler- Hutch Tech

P:  Justin Wisnewski- City Honors

P:  Carlos Torres- McKinley

 

Second Team:

Gabe Glahe- City Honors

Hilbierto Pagan- McKinley

Orlando Melendez- McKinley  

Gio Chimera- Olmsted

Isaiah McDuffie- Olmsted

Dylan Lang- South Park   

